Threat Forces Closure Of Tulsa's Center For Individuals With Phy - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Threat Forces Closure Of Tulsa's Center For Individuals With Physical Challenges

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Due to a “valid outside threat,” The Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges is closed through August 5, 2018.

According to Tulsa Police, they received a call around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, August 01, 2018, regarding a former employee threatening to shoot up the center.

In a note left by The Center, “As safety and security of our members and staff at The Center is our first priority we find it necessary to close The Center effective immediately.” The note goes on to say they are making sure staff and volunteers are properly trained to “ensure The Center continues its high standard of security.”

The Center said it will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday, August 6 and that guests would need to use the east door.

News On 6’s Justin Shrair is following this story and will have more in tonight’s newscasts.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.