Threat Forces Closure Of Tulsa's Center For Individuals With Physical Challenges

Due to a “valid outside threat,” The Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges is closed through August 5, 2018.

According to Tulsa Police, they received a call around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, August 01, 2018, regarding a former employee threatening to shoot up the center.

In a note left by The Center, “As safety and security of our members and staff at The Center is our first priority we find it necessary to close The Center effective immediately.” The note goes on to say they are making sure staff and volunteers are properly trained to “ensure The Center continues its high standard of security.”

The Center said it will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday, August 6 and that guests would need to use the east door.

This is the sign that was posted on the back door. pic.twitter.com/NvObFF42Ks — Justin Shrair (@justinshrair) August 1, 2018

Tulsa Police now on scene here. pic.twitter.com/JVYFZYYb92 — Justin Shrair (@justinshrair) August 1, 2018

