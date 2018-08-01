State Board Of Health Passes New Medical Marijuana Rules

The state Board of Health has passed the new medical marijuana rules.

A new draft of rules were made public last week by the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority.

The board unanimously passed the new rules after they were assured the attorney general approved the changes prior to the meeting.

The Board of Health was accused of usurping the will of the voters by making dramatic changes to State Question 788 that included banning smokable marijuana and requiring a pharmacist be present at dispensaries. Now, the agency is backing off.

The Department of Health has revised its rules to:

Remove the ban on smokeables

Remove requirement for a pharmacist in every dispensary

Remove limitations on THC content

Remove the requirement for pregnancy test before allowing a patient to receive a medical marijuana license.

The revisions also include:

Making physician registration optional

Requiring a bona fide physician-patient relationship, but no longer requires a physician to have ongoing responsibility for the individual’s care.

Removes the requirement for annual assessment

Lowers age of dispensary employees from 21 to 18.

Below is the PDF of the revisions passed during the Wednesday meeting:

