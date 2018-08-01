DPS: Driver License Systems Fully Functional Again

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety says the system for issuing driver licenses and ID cards is fully functional again.

The system was down due to a statewide computer problem that left DPS and all tag agencies unable to process IDs and driver license requests.

The issues also made it where some law enforcement agencies couldn’t run people’s information for a time.

“It did affect us for a short period of time from about 3 a.m. to 6:30, 7:00 this morning. During that time, we couldn’t do any checks on driving records, driver’s licenses, things of that nature,” said Tulsa Police Sergeant Shane Tuell.

