Lawyer: Man killed by cop shot intruder to protect grandson

Pair of wildfires barrel toward small lake towns in Northern California prompting nearly 20,000 people to flee

Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazes

Huge sculptures of sea-life are on display at New Orleans' aquarium and zoo, all of them made from plastic trash that washed ashore on the Pacific Coast

Police say two men have confessed to snatching a small shark from a Texas aquarium's interactive touch tank then whisking it away, wrapping in a blanket and concealing in a baby stroller

Tiffany Haddish is feeling very recharged these days _ thanks to her new car. The comedian is enjoying her Tesla Model X, a high-end electric vehicle that was a gift from Tyler Perry

Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forest

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War

The Roman Catholic diocese of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, has put out a list of 71 priests and others in the church accused of sexually abusing children in cases going back decades.

(AP Photo/Mark Scolforo). The Most Rev. Ronald Gainer, the Roman Catholic bishop of the diocese of Harrisburg, Pa., discusses child sexual abuse by clergy and a decision by the diocese to remove names of bishops going back to the 1940s after concluding...

Immigration advocates are expressing concerns about a report that a child died shortly after being released from a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Texas.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File). FILE - This June 30, 2015 file photo shows a sign at the entrance to the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas. A report that a child died shortly after being released from a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enfo...

This summer has been a difficult one for bulldozer operators who help firefighters stop flames from spreading.

(AP Photo/Nick Ut, File). FILE - In this May 2, 2013 file photo, a bulldozer helps clear a hill near a fire in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Not all firefighters carry a hose or a shovel. The adrenaline junkies who steer heavy bulldozers across steep ridges fa...

A certificate of inspection for the Missouri tourist boat that sank last month, killing 17 people, shows that it was on the lake at a time when the wind speed far exceeded allowable limits.

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File). FILE - In this July 20, 2018, file photo, a duck boat sits idle in the parking lot of Ride the Ducks, an amphibious tour operator in Branson, Mo. A lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages was filed Sunday, July 29, agai...

A lawyer says a Denver-area homeowner killed by police after fatally shooting an intruder was a decorated Vietnam War veteran trying to protect his grandson from an attack.

(AP Photo/Colleen Slevin). In this Tuesday, July 31, 2018 photo workers clean up a home where a homeowner shot and killed an intruder and was then killed by police responding to calls of a disturbance in Aurora, Colo. just outside Denver. Police have r...

The bribery retrial of New York City's ex-jail guard union boss is set to begin Wednesday with jury selection.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE- In this June 8, 2016, file photo, Norman Seabrook, center, president of the New York City Correction Officers' Benevolent Association, leaves court, in New York. Seabrook's bribery retrial is set to begin Wednesday...

A Utah man is suing McDonald's alleging that an employee spiked his Diet Coke with a heroin substitute.

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File). FILE- This Feb. 15, 2018, file photo shows a McDonald's Restaurant in Brandon, Miss. A Utah man is suing McDonald's alleging that an employee spiked his Diet Coke in Aug. 2016 with a heroin substitute.

A Massachusetts college student has been arrested in California on suspicion of using his tech skills to hack victims' personal cellphones and steal $2 million in digital currency like Bitcoin from their accounts.

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War.

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). The Honolulu Memorial Korean War Courts of the Missing memorial wall is shown at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu on Monday, July 30, 2018. The names of all U.S. soldiers who did not return from the Kore...

(Black Family Photo via AP). This undated photo provided by the Black Family attorney shows Richard Black, who was shot and killed by police in Aurora, Colo. on Monday, July 29, 2018 after he killed an intruder in his home. Family lawyer Siddhartha H. ...

(AP Photo/Colleen Slevin). In this Tuesday, July 31, 2018 photo workers clean up a home where a homeowner shot and killed an intruder and was then killed by police responding to calls of a disturbance in Aurora, Colo. just outside Denver. Police have r...

By COLLEEN SLEVIN

Associated Press

AURORA, Colo. (AP) - A decorated Vietnam War veteran woke up to the sound of his front door crashing in and saw a naked intruder attack his grandson, so he acted to protect his loved ones, according to his family's lawyer.

As the man tried to choke and drown the boy in the bathroom, Richard Black and his son desperately tried to pull him off early Monday, even poking him in the eyes, before the 73-year-old grabbed his 9mm handgun and shot the intruder twice in the chest, lawyer Siddhartha H. Rathod said.

Soon after, police responding to 911 calls shot and killed Black in his house outside Denver.

It's the fourth police shooting in the city of Aurora in about a month. Police say the officer who killed Black also was involved in another fatal shooting on June 27 that is still being investigated.

Black's wife, Jeanette, had called authorities from outside the house, describing her husband and son, who are white, and the intruder, who was black, Rathod said.

"Mr. Black did everything right. His actions saved his grandson's life. He should be in the mayor's office getting a commendation for his heroism. Instead he's in the morgue," the attorney said Tuesday.

Police in Aurora - Colorado's third-largest city on the eastern edge of Denver - have released only some other details as they investigate the shooting in the racially mixed neighborhood of mostly 1950s ranch homes, saying they need to balance transparency with ensuring a credible investigation.

Police said officers responded to a "very chaotic and violent scene" and one 911 call said an intruder was breaking in to the home. Officers heard gunshots inside and "encountered an armed male," authorities said. An officer opened fire, striking the man later determined to be the homeowner.

They said a juvenile was found with serious injuries in the home's bathroom along with the dead intruder, who has not been identified. The boy, whose age wasn't released, was expected to recover.

Police Chief Nick Metz said in a video posted online Wednesday that he is frustrated he has not been able to release more information about what happened - including details gathered from 911 calls, police body-camera footage and interviews.

"This has been a very tragic situation and a very heartbreaking situation for everyone involved, and our hearts go out to the Black family," he said.

He and officials from the district attorney's office, who will decide whether to charge the officer, were expected to answer questions about the case Thursday.

Rathod said officials have reached out to him and he is hopeful the investigation will be thorough.

Black's neighborhood is not far from the new, desirable Stapleton community built at Denver's former airport. The houses are smaller in the older area and some are not kept up as well as Black's home, where he was known for watering flowers and vegetables in raised beds and building a zip line for his grandchildren.

Neighbors say crime - mainly robberies, shootings and drugs - is a problem and back Black's actions to defend his family, which is allowed under Colorado law. The state was one of the first to adopt a "Make My Day" law allowing people to shoot and kill intruders in self-defense in their homes.

But neighbors' feelings about the police vary.

Last month, a woman was stabbed during an attempted robbery at her home nine blocks away. Neighbor Troy Jones said the ice cream man was robbed at gunpoint across the street from his home a few weeks ago.

Jones said crime became more of a problem after many longtime residents died and their homes were turned into rentals.

Jones, who owns his home, said he has a good relationship with the police officer assigned to the neighborhood and sometimes talks to officers who stop in the parking lot of the church next door. But he is concerned about police shootings in the city.

"If they're scared in their jobs, they need to be in different jobs," he said.

Mike Montgomery, a neighbor and retired Marine, said he tries to give police the benefit of the doubt during investigations and wonders what the officer who killed Black must be going through.

He said anyone who is not armed in the neighborhood is crazy and that he would have done the same thing as Black to protect his family.

"He was put in a bad situation, a situation he shouldn't have been put into. Nobody should," he said.

___

Associated Press writer Michelle Monroe and researcher Rhonda Shafner contributed to this report.

