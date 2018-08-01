Tulsa Camp Teaches Kids To Celebrate Differences

It's never too early to learn about community helpers and to celebrate our differences.

At Busy Bodies Camp at Tulsa’s Discover Lab, that’s exactly what 14 energetic four- and five-year-old boys and girls were learning from Courtney Baldwin.

"Really, they're trying to learn how to be members of a community while learning about themselves as well," Baldwin said.

It’s pretty powerful stuff for pre-kindergarten, but they're getting it.

Baldwin lead them through lots of community partners who are all part of our community yet also all different.

She said the kids are so excited about everything they learn, and every activity, including a leaf hunt.

During that activity, they learned that even though they are all leaves, they are all different – they learned the same about thumbprints too.

Discovery Lab's last parent's night out of the summer is Saturday, August 11th, and space is limited. You can find more information here.