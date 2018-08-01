Tulsa Camp Teaches Kids To Celebrate Differences - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Camp Teaches Kids To Celebrate Differences

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

It's never too early to learn about community helpers and to celebrate our differences.

At Busy Bodies Camp at Tulsa’s Discover Lab, that’s exactly what 14 energetic four- and five-year-old boys and girls were learning from Courtney Baldwin.

"Really, they're trying to learn how to be members of a community while learning about themselves as well," Baldwin said.

It’s pretty powerful stuff for pre-kindergarten, but they're getting it.

Baldwin lead them through lots of community partners who are all part of our community yet also all different.

She said the kids are so excited about everything they learn, and every activity, including a leaf hunt.

During that activity, they learned that even though they are all leaves, they are all different – they learned the same about thumbprints too.

Discovery Lab's last parent's night out of the summer is Saturday, August 11th, and space is limited. You can find more information here.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.