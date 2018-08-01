Bixby Football Player Charged With Rape On Roster To Play At Another School

One of the Bixby High School football players charged with sexual assault of a teammate has transferred to another school.

7/24/2018 Related Story: Judge: 4 Bixby Football Players To Stand Trial For Raping Teammate

That individual is now enrolled at Union High School.

He is also listed on the pre-season roster to play football for Union.

News On 6 reached out to Union Schools for a comment, but have heard back.