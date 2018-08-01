State Lawmakers Meet To Address Issues With Implementing SQ 788 - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

State Lawmakers Meet To Address Issues With Implementing SQ 788

OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Medical Marijuana legislative committee met again with advocates of medical marijuana Wednesday to address issues of State Question 788.

For a second week in a row, the group discussed everything from patient registries, to banking issues to taxes.

A daunting task to be sure, but Co-Chair Rep. John Echols said they are making progress, and Wednesday the group agreed on a number of issues including the need for a “Cannabis Commission” to take over regulation.

“I think that was probably the biggest agreement that came out of this, because this needs to be long term solutions not short-term band-aids,” said Echols.

Echols said the group will continue to meet on a weekly basis in order to be sure the will of the people is implemented.

“The legislature will take action, whether that’s in February or that’s in a special session,” said Echols.

That next meeting will be next Wednesday, August 8 at 9 a.m. 

