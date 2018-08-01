State Lawmakers Meet To Address Issues With Implementing SQ 788

The Medical Marijuana legislative committee met again with advocates of medical marijuana Wednesday to address issues of State Question 788.

The Medical Marijuana legislative committee met again with advocates of medical marijuana Wednesday to address issues of State Question 788.

For a second week in a row, the group discussed everything from patient registries, to banking issues to taxes.

READ: State Board Of Health Passes New Medical Marijuana Rules

A daunting task to be sure, but Co-Chair Rep. John Echols said they are making progress, and Wednesday the group agreed on a number of issues including the need for a “Cannabis Commission” to take over regulation.

“I think that was probably the biggest agreement that came out of this, because this needs to be long term solutions not short-term band-aids,” said Echols.

Echols said the group will continue to meet on a weekly basis in order to be sure the will of the people is implemented.

“The legislature will take action, whether that’s in February or that’s in a special session,” said Echols.

That next meeting will be next Wednesday, August 8 at 9 a.m.