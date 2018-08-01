Trump resurrects mobster Capone in tweet on aide's treatment

Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazes

Huge sculptures of sea-life are on display at New Orleans' aquarium and zoo, all of them made from plastic trash that washed ashore on the Pacific Coast

Police say two men have confessed to snatching a small shark from a Texas aquarium's interactive touch tank then whisking it away, wrapping in a blanket and concealing in a baby stroller

Tiffany Haddish is feeling very recharged these days _ thanks to her new car. The comedian is enjoying her Tesla Model X, a high-end electric vehicle that was a gift from Tyler Perry

Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forest

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War

Immigration advocates are expressing concerns about a report that a child died shortly after being released from a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Texas.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File). FILE - This June 30, 2015 file photo shows a sign at the entrance to the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas. A report that a child died shortly after being released from a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enfo...

Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds has promoted a female district judge to the Supreme Court in Iowa, the only state where all of its current justices are men.

A Massachusetts man has been convicted by a federal jury for attacking the computer network of a world-renowned hospital.

Fights over who is financially liable for wildfire damage and lead-paint cleanup sparked millions of dollars in lobbying at the California Capitol from April through June.

A U.S. appeals court says President Donald Trump's executive order threatening to withhold funding from "sanctuary cities" that limit cooperation with immigration authorities is unconstitutional.

The way President Donald Trump sees it, the most famous gangster in American history got off easy compared to his former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort.

(AP File Photo). FILE - This Jan. 19, 1931, file photo shows Chicago mobster Al Capone at a football game. The way President Donald Trump sees it, Capone, the most famous gangster in American history, got off easy compared to Trump's former campaign c...

The dispute over one man's effort to post blueprints online to make a 3D printed gun has been framed as a Second Amendment debate.

(Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File). FILE - In this May 10, 2013, file photo, Cody Wilson, the founder of Defense Distributed, shows a plastic handgun made on a 3D-printer at his home in Austin, Texas. Eight states filed suit Monday, Ju...

This summer has been a difficult one for bulldozer operators who help firefighters stop flames from spreading.

(AP Photo/Nick Ut, File). FILE - In this May 2, 2013 file photo, a bulldozer helps clear a hill near a fire in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Not all firefighters carry a hose or a shovel. The adrenaline junkies who steer heavy bulldozers across steep ridges fa...

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War.

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). The Honolulu Memorial Korean War Courts of the Missing memorial wall is shown at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu on Monday, July 30, 2018. The names of all U.S. soldiers who did not return from the Kore...

By DON BABWIN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - President Donald Trump appeared to suggest in a tweet Wednesday that his former campaign manager Paul Manafort is being treated worse by the justice system than notorious Chicago mob boss Al Capone.

Even for a president whose tweets have led to countless arguments on cable television by pundits dissecting his words, this comparison is jarring. Capone is regarded by historians as the worst gangster in American history, a bootlegger during the Prohibition Era in the 1920s and 1930s who was willing to ruthlessly kill his rivals - or at least have his men pull the trigger. A federal judge has noted that Manafort has not been charged with any crime of violence.

Capone was eventually convicted and jailed. Manafort has been jailed following allegations of witness tampering, but has not been convicted.

Still, the two have one thing in common. Manafort's trial is on tax evasion, the same crime that finally landed "Public Enemy No. 1" in prison.

Trump tweeted, misspelling Capone's first name of Alphonse: "Looking back on history, who was treated worse, Alfonse Capone, legendary mob boss, killer and "Public Enemy Number One," or Paul Manafort, political operative & Reagan/Dole darling, now serving solitary confinement - although convicted of nothing? Where is the Russian Collusion?"

More than 70 years after his death, Capone remains an almost mythical figure. He dominated organized crime as a bootlegger in Chicago during the period when liquor was banned. His legend only grew in 1929 with the St. Valentine's Day Massacre - when seven men linked to a rival gang were lined up facing a garage in Chicago and shot dead. No one was ever charged in the deaths, though experts point to Capone, who consolidated his control over the bootleg business after that.

The problem with Capone was that he so terrorized the public that federal authorities couldn't get witnesses or associates to rat on the mob boss for violent crimes. So they were forced to pursue a lesser charge of tax evasion and got a sentence of 11 years in federal prison.

"By the standard of a bootlegging mob boss whose outfit was responsible for multiple murders, you could argue that Capone got off pretty easy," said Jonathan Eig, the author of "Get Capone: The Secret Plot That Captured America's Most Wanted Gangster."

Capone's digs behind bars apparently were pretty plush. The web site for the Eastern State Penitentiary, which is now a historic site, includes a cell that is said to be decorated as it was when Capone was an inmate there after he was arrested for carrying an unlicensed revolver. The prison, according the web site, "allowed Capone comforts not typically granted to inmates, including fine furniture, oriental rugs, oil paintings and a fancy radio."

And when he stood trial in Chicago on the income tax charge in 1931, Capone was allowed to eat food his mother cooked for him, Eig said.

Things changed at Alcatraz, though, the infamous island prison in San Francisco Bay where Capone was treated like every other inmate, working in the prison laundry and shoe repair shop.

Manafort's prison experience has included use of a telephone in his cell and a laptop, both of which didn't exist back in Capone's day.

Defense attorneys have, in court papers, said that Manafort is locked up in his jail cell 23 hours a day, excluding visits from his attorneys, and has been in solitary confinement for his own safety.

In one key area, though, Manafort is being treated as Capone was. When Capone stood trial in 1931, prosecutors needed a way to show that the mobster - not the kind to leave a paper trial when it came to income - was making a lot of money. So, said Eig, they told jurors about the French underwear he wore, expensive suits that were specially made with pockets large enough to carry a gun, and really big bills from the butcher shop he racked up.

Just this week, prosecutors told jurors about Manafort's purchases of things like a high-end condo, silk rugs worth $160,000 and a $15,000 jacket made of ostrich.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.