PG&E, paint companies among top California lobbying spenders

Twin wildfires in Northern California are threatening some 10,000 homes and posing yet another struggle for firefighters already stretched thin by a summer of horrific and deadly blazes

Huge sculptures of sea-life are on display at New Orleans' aquarium and zoo, all of them made from plastic trash that washed ashore on the Pacific Coast

Police say two men have confessed to snatching a small shark from a Texas aquarium's interactive touch tank then whisking it away, wrapping in a blanket and concealing in a baby stroller

Tiffany Haddish is feeling very recharged these days _ thanks to her new car. The comedian is enjoying her Tesla Model X, a high-end electric vehicle that was a gift from Tyler Perry

Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forest

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War

A U.S. appeals court says President Donald Trump's executive order threatening to withhold funding from "sanctuary cities" that limit cooperation with immigration authorities is unconstitutional.

The way President Donald Trump sees it, the most famous gangster in American history got off easy compared to his former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort.

(AP File Photo). FILE - This Jan. 19, 1931, file photo shows Chicago mobster Al Capone at a football game. The way President Donald Trump sees it, Capone, the most famous gangster in American history, got off easy compared to Trump's former campaign c...

The dispute over one man's effort to post blueprints online to make a 3D printed gun has been framed as a Second Amendment debate.

(Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File). FILE - In this May 10, 2013, file photo, Cody Wilson, the founder of Defense Distributed, shows a plastic handgun made on a 3D-printer at his home in Austin, Texas. Eight states filed suit Monday, Ju...

Immigration advocates are expressing concerns about a report that a child died shortly after being released from a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Texas.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File). FILE - This June 30, 2015 file photo shows a sign at the entrance to the South Texas Family Residential Center in Dilley, Texas. A report that a child died shortly after being released from a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enfo...

This summer has been a difficult one for bulldozer operators who help firefighters stop flames from spreading.

(AP Photo/Nick Ut, File). FILE - In this May 2, 2013 file photo, a bulldozer helps clear a hill near a fire in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Not all firefighters carry a hose or a shovel. The adrenaline junkies who steer heavy bulldozers across steep ridges fa...

Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds has promoted a female district judge to the Supreme Court in Iowa, the only state where all of its current justices are men.

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War.

(AP Photo/Caleb Jones). The Honolulu Memorial Korean War Courts of the Missing memorial wall is shown at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu on Monday, July 30, 2018. The names of all U.S. soldiers who did not return from the Kore...

A Massachusetts man has been convicted by a federal jury for attacking the computer network of a world-renowned hospital.

Fights over who is financially liable for wildfire damage and lead-paint cleanup sparked millions of dollars in lobbying at the California Capitol from April through June.

By SOPHIA BOLLAG

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Fights over who is financially liable for wildfire damage and lead-paint cleanup sparked millions of dollars in lobbying at the California Capitol from April through June, with a utility giant and paint companies spending dramatically more than usual to advance their positions.

Groups must disclose how much they spend on lobbyists and other activities to influence California policy. The spending by the utilities comes as they are asking the Legislature to reduce their liability for wildfires sparked by their equipment, while the paint companies' spending reflects an effort to influence lawmakers on issues related to lead paint cleanup.

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. spent more lobbying in California than any other entity in the last quarter, according to reports filed with the state ahead of a Tuesday deadline. It dropped more than $1.7 million, nearly three times as much as it spent the previous quarter. Most of that money went to lobbying on wildfire issues.

Up from the Ashes, a group representing people who lost homes in fires, spent more than half a million dollars lobbying the Legislature to keep utilities like PG&E on the hook for the damage. Patrick McCallum, a lobbyist who lost his home in last October's wine country fires, said the group was formed earlier this year to counter lobbying efforts by PG&E.

The spending push came as lawmakers began discussing whether to reduce utilities' liability for future fire damage. PG&E may have to pay billions of dollars to cover damage from devastating fires in California last year.

Two other large utilities - the parent companies of Southern California Edison and San Diego Gas and Electric - also ranked in the top 20 spenders on lobbying last quarter. Both reported lobbying on wildfire liability.

PG&E is asking policy makers to change a California law that holds it almost entirely responsible for wildfire damage even if it follows safety rules. Those who want to change the law fear utilities could go bankrupt or significantly raise prices as climate change makes California wildfires even more severe.

"This is the biggest issue facing our company today, and it's a major challenge facing everyone in California," PG&E spokeswoman Lynsey Paulo said. "We really have to all work together to find comprehensive solutions."

At a news conference Wednesday about wildfires currently blazing across the state, Gov. Jerry Brown acknowledged the fierce lobbying on the utilities' liability.

"My goal was to try to find a reasonable balance that would reward players including utilities for doing the right thing but make them liable when they didn't," said Brown, a key player in the wildfire liability discussions. "There's a lot of people who can tee off on their particular interests, but we want the Legislature to represent all the people and sift through the various claims."

After PG&E, an oil industry trade group was the second biggest spender. The Western States Petroleum Association dropped $1.6 million to influence state policy last quarter.

Conagra and Sherwin-Williams also ranked in the top five lobbying spenders this quarter. They spent roughly $1 million each as they attempted to reduce their liability for lead paint in California buildings in the wake of a court decision that declared lead paint to be a public nuisance and required the companies to pay for cleanup. The companies' spending from April through June represented a dramatic jump from previous quarters, coinciding with their efforts to strike a deal with lawmakers over a November ballot measure they financed to limit their liability for the cleanup of lead paint. The companies pulled the measure and lawmakers agreed to back off of several bills they wrote to ensure the companies were held responsible for lead paint in California homes.

The companies' increased lobbying last quarter reflected increased activity in the Legislature on those bills, said Tony Dias, a lawyer for Sherwin-Williams.

___

Associated Press writer Don Thompson contributed to this report.

