Suspect Wounded In Shootout With Tulsa Police Released From Hospital

The man Tulsa police shot at a QuikTrip three weeks ago is now in jail.

John Chatman has been in the hospital since the July 11th incident when officers say he pulled a gun and shot at them during a stop at the QuikTrip at I-44 and Harvard.

7/11/2018 Related Story: Police Bodycam Video Shows Encounter That Left Officer & Suspect Wounded

He was released from the hospital Wednesday and booked into the Tulsa County Jail.

Prosecutors have already filed several charges against Chatman, including three counts of shooting with intent to kill.