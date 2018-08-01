Developer Has Big Plans For Alley Near $2.5 Million Downtown Tulsa Renovation Project

A developer has big plans for an alley in Tulsa’s Blue Dome District.

A $2.5 million renovation is planned for a building at 2nd and Cincinnati.

Developer Jeff Scott says he also hopes to make the alley by the building more pedestrian friendly.

“We’re going to try and get the dumpsters out of the alley,” said Scott. “I’ve already talked to two different art groups, three different art groups who are interested in talking about using this alleyway, which will look like a pedestrian corridor for weekend pop-up shops.”

Scott is asking the Tulsa Development Authority for $250,000 to go toward the 20-feet-wide driving lane and fully lit pedestrian walkway.