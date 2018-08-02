Back to rubble, some 'lost everything' in California fire

Tiffany Haddish is feeling very recharged these days _ thanks to her new car. The comedian is enjoying her Tesla Model X, a high-end electric vehicle that was a gift from Tyler Perry

Tiffany Haddish loving her new ride, especially the price

Prosecutors say Paul Manafort orchestrated a multimillion-dollar conspiracy to evade U.S. tax and banking laws

Prosecutors: Paul Manafort believed he was above the law

Prosecutors say Paul Manafort orchestrated a multimillion-dollar conspiracy to evade U.S. tax and banking laws

Prosecutors: Paul Manafort believed he was above the law

President Donald Trump wades into Florida politics, claims shoppers need to show a photo IDs to buy groceries

Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forest

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii

Identification work begins on Korean War remains now in US

Southern California prosecutors say a man charged with the murder of a University of Pennsylvania student carried out the killing because the victim was gay.

Surgeons have amputated the legs and hands of a Wisconsin man who contracted a rare blood infection most likely from a dog lick.

Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller's sliding positions last year on a long-held GOP promise to repeal Obamacare are providing plenty of fodder for Democrats hoping to stymie his re-election.

Worried by the prospect of a reconfigured Supreme Court, abortion-rights advocates are intensifying efforts to ensure access to abortion for women who might be affected by a new wave of bans and restrictions.

CHANGE: Facebook stunned organizers of a protest against white supremacy when it disabled their Washington event's page this week, saying it and other pages had been created by "bad actors" misusing the social media platform.

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook said it has uncovered “sophisticated” efforts, possibly linked to Russia, to influence U.S. politics on its platf...

Wildfires scorching Northern California from the Gold Country to the fringes of Yosemite National Park are also burning through the state's firefighting budget even as they devour homes and lives.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). Flames consume a home as the River Fire tears though Lakeport, Calif., on Tuesday, July 31, 2018.

Back to rubble, some 'lost everything' in California fire

A young Connecticut woman didn't want to ever lose the autograph she got from Tom Brady, so she turned it into a permanent tattoo.

Police say a couple baby-sitting children for six days forced a girl to drink dog urine, knocked her brother unconscious and caused them injuries that required hospitalization.

(Bradford County Correctional Facility via AP). This undated photo provided by the Bradford County Correctional Facility in Troy, Pa., shows Shyann Marie Hills, of Towanda, Pa., arrested Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, and charged with dozens of crimes includ...

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said the Trump administration's efforts to weaken car fuel standards would imperil the state's efforts to curb greenhouse gases and clean up some of the nation's most polluted air.

(AP Photo/Brian Melley). California Attorney General Xavier Becerra speaks at UCLA about his efforts to fight the Trump administration's proposal to weaken car efficiency fuel standards in Los Angeles on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. Deputy Attorney General ...

A police officer is in the hospital after being critically wounded in a shootout in Colorado.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). An animal scrambles while flames consume structures as the River Fire burns in Lakeport, Calif., Tuesday, July 31, 2018.

By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ and BRIAN SKOLOFF

Associated Press

REDDING, Calif. (AP) - Carol Smith and her family walked into their hillside neighborhood Thursday to find her home reduced to mangled metal and piles of bricks after a massive Northern California wildfire leveled more than 1,000 homes.

"I'm waiting to probably break down any minute here. Pretty overwhelming," Smith said as the family stood on the sidewalk staring in disbelief at what's left of their house in the city of Redding.

The family, who wore masks and spotted a sign warning of hazardous materials, received hugs and pats on the back from disaster relief volunteers who met them. Chaplains and mental health experts also were being sent to neighborhoods to accompany those returning home.

"We pretty much lost everything," said Smith, 77, who has lived in the neighborhood with her 80-year-old husband for 29 years. "We're kind of anxious to get in there. I see there's a few statuaries in the backyard that maybe we can save."

The blaze in the Redding area, 225 miles (360 kilometers) north of San Francisco, is the largest of 18 wildfires burning throughout California. Firefighters were having some success keeping flames away from heavily populated areas, and officials began allowing some residents to return to their neighborhoods.

But tens of thousands of others were still under evacuation orders.

The fire has killed six people, including two firefighters, and destroyed 1,060 homes and nearly 500 other buildings, including businesses, barns and warehouses, officials said. It has become the sixth most destructive wildfire in state history.

The fire, which is nearly twice the size of Sacramento, was only partially contained after more than a week.

"Unstable conditions, shifting winds, steep terrain and dry fuels continue to challenge firefighters," a state fire update warned, noting that 35-mph wind gusts were expected on ridgetops that could whip up the flames.

More than 13,000 firefighters are battling blazes statewide with the help of crews from as far away as Florida.

Just a month into the budget year, California has already spent more than one-quarter of its annual fire budget, at least $125 million, state Department of Forestry and Fire Protection spokesman Mike Mohler has said.

Following years of drought and a summer of record-breaking heat, immense tracts of forests, chaparral and grasslands have become tinder that allows even a small spark to explode into a devouring blaze, authorities said.

Gov. Jerry Brown repeated predictions from fire officials that California can expect a future of devastating fires, in part because of climate change. He told reporters Wednesday that "nature is very powerful, and we're not on the side of nature."

Southeast of Redding, a blaze moved deeper into the Mendocino National Forest, "an area with some hunting cabins and some private property but no towns," Lake County Sheriff Lt. Corey Paulich said.

Twin fires in Mendocino and Lake counties had burned 14 homes and threatened 12,000 more.

A 100-square-mile (259-square-kilometer) fire near Yosemite National Park prompted evacuation orders for the community of Wawona inside the park, which has fewer than 200 residents.

Yosemite Valley and other areas of the park have been closed to tourists since July 25 because of heavy smoke from the fire, which has burned nearly 100 square miles (259 square kilometers) and is only partially contained.

___

Rodriguez reported from San Francisco.

___

Follow AP's wildfire coverage here: https://apnews.com/tag/Wildfires

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.