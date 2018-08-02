Work On Two Tulsa Street Resurfacing Projects Gets Underway

The City of Tulsa says several street projects are set to begin Thursday, August 2nd.

Officials say crews will add a layer of asphalt on South Yale between 41st and 46th Streets. The new asphalt follows a street patching project on Yale last month.

And then on 21st Street South, another resurfacing project will cause some temporary lane closures between Sheridan Road and Memorial Drive.

The city says the top layer of the road will be removed and a new layer of asphalt laid down.

They say access to businesses along 21st Street will be maintained during the project which is scheduled for completion by August 15th.