Suspected Catoosa Larceny Caught On Surveillance Video, Police Say

Police are seeking to identify a man who they say allegedly stole a cooler from the back of a pickup parked at Catoosa motel on Wednesday, August 1st.

The department posted a Hampton Inn surveillance video clip of the larceny on its Facebook page.

Police say at about 2:45 p.m., the man rode up on a bicycle, stopped, then allegedly stole the item before riding off.

If you can help, call Catoosa Police at 918-596-5600 or leave a message on the Facebook post.