Tulsa Co. Deputies Arrest Two In Pickup Following Chase

Deputies arrest two people early Thursday following a high speed chase in a truck allegedly stolen earlier in the morning.

It ended on the Creek Turnpike near Aspen across Tulsa, Broken Arrow and Bixby.

The sheriff's office says security at River Spirit Casino reported the theft after spotting the pair on surveillance video allegedly taking it from a casino parking lot at about 3 a.m.

A short time later, deputies spotted it on Riverside Drive and tried to stop the truck. They say the Chevy pickup reached speeds of 80 to 90 mph. during that pursuit.

After winding its way around south Tulsa, Broken Arrow and Bixby, the sheriff's office said the chase ended when the driver tried to go the wrong way on the Creek Turnpike.

Deputies say near the end of the pursuit, several wheels also came off the Chevy pickup.