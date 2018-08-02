Police: Woman, man rescued from New York City's East River

Thursday, August 2 2018 11:52 AM EDT2018-08-02 15:52:07 GMT
(AP Photo/Noah Berger). Flames consume a home as the River Fire tears though Lakeport, Calif., on Tuesday, July 31, 2018.
Wildfires scorching Northern California from the Gold Country to the fringes of Yosemite National Park are also burning through the state's firefighting budget even as they devour homes and lives.More >>
Thursday, August 2 2018 11:51 AM EDT2018-08-02 15:51:59 GMT
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook said it has uncovered “sophisticated” efforts, possibly linked to Russia, to influence U.S. politics on its platf...
CHANGE: Facebook stunned organizers of a protest against white supremacy when it disabled their Washington event's page this week, saying it and other pages had been created by "bad actors" misusing the social...More >>
Thursday, August 2 2018 11:51 AM EDT2018-08-02 15:51:56 GMT
Worried by the prospect of a reconfigured Supreme Court, abortion-rights advocates are intensifying efforts to ensure access to abortion for women who might be affected by a new wave of bans and restrictions.More >>
Thursday, August 2 2018 11:51 AM EDT2018-08-02 15:51:46 GMT
(AP File Photo). FILE - This Jan. 19, 1931, file photo shows Chicago mobster Al Capone at a football game. The way President Donald Trump sees it, Capone, the most famous gangster in American history, got off easy compared to Trump's former campaign c...
The way President Donald Trump sees it, the most famous gangster in American history got off easy compared to his former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort.More >>
Thursday, August 2 2018 11:51 AM EDT2018-08-02 15:51:41 GMT
(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, file photo, Papa John's founder and CEO John Schnatter attends a meeting in Louisville, Ky. Schnatter says the pizza chain needs him back as its public face, and that it was a...
AP Interview: Papa John's founder says he should return as the chain's public face.More >>
Thursday, August 2 2018 11:51 AM EDT2018-08-02 15:51:37 GMT
A U.S. appeals court says President Donald Trump's executive order threatening to withhold funding from "sanctuary cities" that limit cooperation with immigration authorities is unconstitutional.More >>
Thursday, August 2 2018 11:51 AM EDT2018-08-02 15:51:30 GMT
(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Vice President Mike Pence and Navy Rear Adm. Jon Kreitz, deputy director of the POW/MIA Accounting Agency, right, watch as military members carry transfer cases from a C-17 at a ceremony marking the arrival of the remains believ...
The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii.More >>
Thursday, August 2 2018 11:51 AM EDT2018-08-02 15:51:02 GMT
(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File). FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2018, file photo, state Rep. Craig Fitzhugh, D-Ripley, participates in a gubernatorial candidate forum in Nashville, Tenn. While the two leading Democrats have been cordial in their race for their...
Four candidates fighting over who is more devoted to President Donald Trump face off in Republican primary for Tennessee governor.More >>
NEW YORK (AP) - New York City police say a naked woman pulled from the East River was screaming incoherently as she swam under a pier and told officers rescuing her that she had no interest in getting out of the water.
Officer Vincent Fulgieri said a man who jumped in to help the woman Thursday near the Williamsburg Bridge was able to get out on his own.
The woman, in her 20s, continued south with the calm current. Fulgieri said she seemed despondent and resisted help. It took about an hour to find and rescue her.
Video showed arms flailing as officers in the water and on boats pulled her to safety. She was taken to a hospital for a psychological evaluation.
The water was about 73 degrees (22.78 Celsius).
