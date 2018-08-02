Woman, man rescued from East River in NYC - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Woman, man rescued from East River in NYC

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Wildfires scorching homes, land _ and California's budget

    Wildfires scorching homes, land _ and California's budget

    Thursday, August 2 2018 8:40 AM EDT2018-08-02 12:40:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Noah Berger). Flames consume a home as the River Fire tears though Lakeport, Calif., on Tuesday, July 31, 2018.(AP Photo/Noah Berger). Flames consume a home as the River Fire tears though Lakeport, Calif., on Tuesday, July 31, 2018.
    Wildfires scorching Northern California from the Gold Country to the fringes of Yosemite National Park are also burning through the state's firefighting budget even as they devour homes and lives.More >>
    Wildfires scorching Northern California from the Gold Country to the fringes of Yosemite National Park are also burning through the state's firefighting budget even as they devour homes and lives.More >>

  • Abortion-rights activists brace for new wave of restrictions

    Abortion-rights activists brace for new wave of restrictions

    Thursday, August 2 2018 8:40 AM EDT2018-08-02 12:40:11 GMT
    Worried by the prospect of a reconfigured Supreme Court, abortion-rights advocates are intensifying efforts to ensure access to abortion for women who might be affected by a new wave of bans and restrictions.More >>
    Worried by the prospect of a reconfigured Supreme Court, abortion-rights advocates are intensifying efforts to ensure access to abortion for women who might be affected by a new wave of bans and restrictions.More >>

  • Trump thanks North Korea's Kim for handing over war remains

    Trump thanks North Korea's Kim for handing over war remains

    Thursday, August 2 2018 8:39 AM EDT2018-08-02 12:39:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Vice President Mike Pence and Navy Rear Adm. Jon Kreitz, deputy director of the POW/MIA Accounting Agency, right, watch as military members carry transfer cases from a C-17 at a ceremony marking the arrival of the remains believ...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Vice President Mike Pence and Navy Rear Adm. Jon Kreitz, deputy director of the POW/MIA Accounting Agency, right, watch as military members carry transfer cases from a C-17 at a ceremony marking the arrival of the remains believ...
    The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii.More >>
    The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii.More >>
    •   

NEW YORK (AP) - New York City police and firefighters have rescued a woman and a man from the East River near the Williamsburg Bridge.

WABC says both people were taken to a hospital on Thursday morning and were expected to be OK. The man was pulled from the water near the bridge first, around 6 a.m. The woman was rescued a short time later.

Video showed arms flailing as rescuers in the water and on a boat pulled one of the people to safety.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.