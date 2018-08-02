Woman, man rescued from East River in NYC

Thursday, August 2 2018 8:40 AM EDT2018-08-02 12:40:42 GMT
(AP Photo/Noah Berger). Flames consume a home as the River Fire tears though Lakeport, Calif., on Tuesday, July 31, 2018.
Wildfires scorching Northern California from the Gold Country to the fringes of Yosemite National Park are also burning through the state's firefighting budget even as they devour homes and lives.More >>
Wildfires scorching Northern California from the Gold Country to the fringes of Yosemite National Park are also burning through the state's firefighting budget even as they devour homes and lives.More >>
Thursday, August 2 2018 8:40 AM EDT2018-08-02 12:40:11 GMT
Worried by the prospect of a reconfigured Supreme Court, abortion-rights advocates are intensifying efforts to ensure access to abortion for women who might be affected by a new wave of bans and restrictions.More >>
Worried by the prospect of a reconfigured Supreme Court, abortion-rights advocates are intensifying efforts to ensure access to abortion for women who might be affected by a new wave of bans and restrictions.More >>
Thursday, August 2 2018 8:39 AM EDT2018-08-02 12:39:46 GMT
(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Vice President Mike Pence and Navy Rear Adm. Jon Kreitz, deputy director of the POW/MIA Accounting Agency, right, watch as military members carry transfer cases from a C-17 at a ceremony marking the arrival of the remains believ...
The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii.More >>
The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii.More >>
Thursday, August 2 2018 8:34 AM EDT2018-08-02 12:34:57 GMT
(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, file photo, Papa John's founder and CEO John Schnatter attends a meeting in Louisville, Ky. Schnatter says the pizza chain needs him back as its public face, and that it was a...
AP Interview: Papa John's founder says he should return as the chain's public face.More >>
AP Interview: Papa John's founder says he should return as the chain's public face.More >>
Thursday, August 2 2018 8:31 AM EDT2018-08-02 12:31:51 GMT
(AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios, File). File - This June 13, 2017 file photo shows two decommissioned plutonium-producing reactors on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation near Richland, Wash. The land where the federal government created some of the plutoniu...
Some of the land in Washington state where the U.S. government created much of the plutonium for the nation's nuclear arsenal will be scrubbed of radiation under a final plan reached by U.S. Department of Energy...More >>
Some of the land in Washington state where the U.S. government created much of the plutonium for the nation's nuclear arsenal will be scrubbed of radiation under a final plan reached by U.S. Department of Energy and federal and state regulators.More >>
Thursday, August 2 2018 7:55 AM EDT2018-08-02 11:55:10 GMT
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook said it has uncovered “sophisticated” efforts, possibly linked to Russia, to influence U.S. politics on its platf...
CHANGE: Facebook stunned organizers of a protest against white supremacy when it disabled their Washington event's page this week, saying it and other pages had been created by "bad actors" misusing the social...More >>
CHANGE: Facebook stunned organizers of a protest against white supremacy when it disabled their Washington event's page this week, saying it and other pages had been created by "bad actors" misusing the social media platform.More >>
Thursday, August 2 2018 7:55 AM EDT2018-08-02 11:55:06 GMT
(AP Photo/Colleen Slevin). In this Tuesday, July 31, 2018 photo workers clean up a home where a homeowner shot and killed an intruder and was then killed by police responding to calls of a disturbance in Aurora, Colo. just outside Denver. Police have r...
Police are expected to release more information about a police shooting that left a man dead after he shot and killed an intruder at his suburban Denver home.More >>
Police are expected to release more information about a police shooting that left a man dead after he shot and killed an intruder at his suburban Denver home.More >>
Thursday, August 2 2018 7:54 AM EDT2018-08-02 11:54:56 GMT
(AP File Photo). FILE - This Jan. 19, 1931, file photo shows Chicago mobster Al Capone at a football game. The way President Donald Trump sees it, Capone, the most famous gangster in American history, got off easy compared to Trump's former campaign c...
The way President Donald Trump sees it, the most famous gangster in American history got off easy compared to his former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort.More >>
The way President Donald Trump sees it, the most famous gangster in American history got off easy compared to his former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort.More >>
Thursday, August 2 2018 7:54 AM EDT2018-08-02 11:54:49 GMT
A U.S. appeals court says President Donald Trump's executive order threatening to withhold funding from "sanctuary cities" that limit cooperation with immigration authorities is unconstitutional.More >>
A U.S. appeals court says President Donald Trump's executive order threatening to withhold funding from "sanctuary cities" that limit cooperation with immigration authorities is unconstitutional.More >>
NEW YORK (AP) - New York City police and firefighters have rescued a woman and a man from the East River near the Williamsburg Bridge.
WABC says both people were taken to a hospital on Thursday morning and were expected to be OK. The man was pulled from the water near the bridge first, around 6 a.m. The woman was rescued a short time later.
Video showed arms flailing as rescuers in the water and on a boat pulled one of the people to safety.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and
information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.