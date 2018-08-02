Fire Destroys Apartment at Tulsa Complex - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Fire Destroys Apartment at Tulsa Complex

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Fire destroys a Tulsa apartment Thursday morning.

The location is the Village Creek at 67th in the 6600 block of South Zunis.

The fire department says someone spotted the fire in the upstairs apartment just before 7:15 a.m., called 911, then began knocking on doors to notify residents in the complex.  

Firefighters reported seeing smoke coming from the complex when they first arrived.

Witnesses told News On 6, they heard popping sounds which turned out to be a fire.  Another family says they were awaken by firefighters knocking on their door.

District Chief John Steiner say the apartment is a complete loss and there is probably smoke and water damage to several apartments next door and below.

He says a woman who lives in the apartment wasn't home at the time.

Steiner says firefighters had to get up into the apartment's attic to keep the fire from spreading, which they did successfully.  He says investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. 

No injuries were reported.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.