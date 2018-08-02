Fire Destroys Apartment at Tulsa Complex

Fire destroys a Tulsa apartment Thursday morning.

The location is the Village Creek at 67th in the 6600 block of South Zunis.

The fire department says someone spotted the fire in the upstairs apartment just before 7:15 a.m., called 911, then began knocking on doors to notify residents in the complex.

Firefighters reported seeing smoke coming from the complex when they first arrived.

Witnesses told News On 6, they heard popping sounds which turned out to be a fire. Another family says they were awaken by firefighters knocking on their door.

District Chief John Steiner say the apartment is a complete loss and there is probably smoke and water damage to several apartments next door and below.

He says a woman who lives in the apartment wasn't home at the time.

Steiner says firefighters had to get up into the apartment's attic to keep the fire from spreading, which they did successfully. He says investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

No injuries were reported.