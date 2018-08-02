Dump Truck Wreck Shuts Down Tulsa Highway Ramps - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Dump Truck Wreck Shuts Down Tulsa Highway Ramps

Image of the wreck from Tulsa Fire Department. Image of the wreck from Tulsa Fire Department.
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A dump truck carrying gravel rolled over on the ramp from southbound Highway 169 to westbound Interstate 44 Thursday morning.

The wreck spilled tons of gravel across the road, forcing the Oklahoma Highway Patrol to close the ramps from north and southbound 169 to westbound I-44.

The OHP said the driver was not seriously hurt and no other vehicles were involved. Officials say the driver was coming around the curve when he crashed into a concrete barrier.

The Tulsa Fire Department called out its HazMat team to clean up the fuel spilled by the truck.

Emergency crews brought in a skid steer loader to clean up the gravel. They also called in a large tow truck to remove the dump truck. They gave no ETA on how long it will take to get the roadway reopened. 

Crews also had to push the concrete barrier back into place. No time estimates yet on when it will be reopened but at least two hours from what our crew was told.

