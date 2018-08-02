Man who swiped shark says he's 'activist, not a criminal'

Tiffany Haddish is feeling very recharged these days _ thanks to her new car. The comedian is enjoying her Tesla Model X, a high-end electric vehicle that was a gift from Tyler Perry

Tiffany Haddish is feeling very recharged these days _ thanks to her new car. The comedian is enjoying her Tesla Model X, a high-end electric vehicle that was a gift from Tyler Perry

Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forest

Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forest

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii

The man accused of swiping a shark from a San Antonio-area aquarium says he did so because he was concerned about the sea creature's wellbeing.

The man accused of swiping a shark from a San Antonio-area aquarium says he did so because he was concerned about the sea creature's wellbeing.

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii.

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Vice President Mike Pence and Navy Rear Adm. Jon Kreitz, deputy director of the POW/MIA Accounting Agency, right, watch as military members carry transfer cases from a C-17 at a ceremony marking the arrival of the remains believ...

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Vice President Mike Pence and Navy Rear Adm. Jon Kreitz, deputy director of the POW/MIA Accounting Agency, right, watch as military members carry transfer cases from a C-17 at a ceremony marking the arrival of the remains believ...

A U.S. appeals court says President Donald Trump's executive order threatening to withhold funding from "sanctuary cities" that limit cooperation with immigration authorities is unconstitutional.

A U.S. appeals court says President Donald Trump's executive order threatening to withhold funding from "sanctuary cities" that limit cooperation with immigration authorities is unconstitutional.

The way President Donald Trump sees it, the most famous gangster in American history got off easy compared to his former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort.

The way President Donald Trump sees it, the most famous gangster in American history got off easy compared to his former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort.

(AP File Photo). FILE - This Jan. 19, 1931, file photo shows Chicago mobster Al Capone at a football game. The way President Donald Trump sees it, Capone, the most famous gangster in American history, got off easy compared to Trump's former campaign c...

(AP File Photo). FILE - This Jan. 19, 1931, file photo shows Chicago mobster Al Capone at a football game. The way President Donald Trump sees it, Capone, the most famous gangster in American history, got off easy compared to Trump's former campaign c...

The New York Police Department and divers are searching for a woman in the East River, and a man has been pulled from the water near New York City's Williamsburg Bridge.

The New York Police Department and divers are searching for a woman in the East River, and a man has been pulled from the water near New York City's Williamsburg Bridge.

Worried by the prospect of a reconfigured Supreme Court, abortion-rights advocates are intensifying efforts to ensure access to abortion for women who might be affected by a new wave of bans and restrictions.

Worried by the prospect of a reconfigured Supreme Court, abortion-rights advocates are intensifying efforts to ensure access to abortion for women who might be affected by a new wave of bans and restrictions.

CHANGE: Facebook stunned organizers of a protest against white supremacy when it disabled their Washington event's page this week, saying it and other pages had been created by "bad actors" misusing the social media platform.

CHANGE: Facebook stunned organizers of a protest against white supremacy when it disabled their Washington event's page this week, saying it and other pages had been created by "bad actors" misusing the social...

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook said it has uncovered “sophisticated” efforts, possibly linked to Russia, to influence U.S. politics on its platf...

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook said it has uncovered “sophisticated” efforts, possibly linked to Russia, to influence U.S. politics on its platf...

Wildfires scorching Northern California from the Gold Country to the fringes of Yosemite National Park are also burning through the state's firefighting budget even as they devour homes and lives.

Wildfires scorching Northern California from the Gold Country to the fringes of Yosemite National Park are also burning through the state's firefighting budget even as they devour homes and lives.

Four candidates fighting over who is more devoted to President Donald Trump face off in Republican primary for Tennessee governor.

Four candidates fighting over who is more devoted to President Donald Trump face off in Republican primary for Tennessee governor.

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File). FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2018, file photo, state Rep. Craig Fitzhugh, D-Ripley, participates in a gubernatorial candidate forum in Nashville, Tenn. While the two leading Democrats have been cordial in their race for their...

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File). FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2018, file photo, state Rep. Craig Fitzhugh, D-Ripley, participates in a gubernatorial candidate forum in Nashville, Tenn. While the two leading Democrats have been cordial in their race for their...

AP Interview: Papa John's founder says he should return as the chain's public face.

AP Interview: Papa John's founder says he should return as the chain's public face.

(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, file photo, Papa John's founder and CEO John Schnatter attends a meeting in Louisville, Ky. Schnatter says the pizza chain needs him back as its public face, and that it was a...

(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, file photo, Papa John's founder and CEO John Schnatter attends a meeting in Louisville, Ky. Schnatter says the pizza chain needs him back as its public face, and that it was a...

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - The man accused of swiping a shark from a Texas aquarium says he did so because he was concerned about the sea creature's wellbeing.

Anthony Shannon is charged with felony theft for stealing the horn shark Saturday from the San Antonio Aquarium. The heist, which was captured on surveillance video , shows a man grabbing the 16-inch-long (40-centimeter-long) shark from a petting tank and later wheeling it away in a baby stroller. The shark, named Miss Helen, was recovered Monday night from Shannon's home.

"I'm an activist, not a criminal," Shannon told San Antonio TV station KENS in an interview from his home, which has three saltwater tanks filled with dozens of fish and five sharks.

Shannon said he's a lifelong marine enthusiast and that he became concerned about conditions at the aquarium after a friend told him that marine animals were dying frequently. About a month ago, Shannon posed as a salt distributor so he could investigate conditions and take water samples from the tanks, he said.

The aquarium said in a statement that employees had no reason to doubt that Shannon was a salt distributor until after the theft, when a worker recognized him.

"We do daily tests of our water throughout the aquarium and show that everything is within normal parameters on the day Helen went missing," the aquarium said in a statement.

Shannon said he took the shark from the petting tank after he saw a guest squeeze it.

"It's regretful to do something like that, but if it's an emergency for an animal, then no, it's not," Shannon said.

The aquarium said its animals are well cared for and that Miss Helen is on the mend after the caper.

"We appreciate all of the love and support everyone has shown for Helen and invite everyone to come see her when she's back on exhibit," the statement said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.