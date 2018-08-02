VA Audit Shows Hostile Working Environment That May Put Patients - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NEWS

VA Audit Shows Hostile Working Environment That May Put Patients At Risk

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A report of the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs outlines a hostile working environment and deep mistrust with the consequences being taken out on veterans in need. 

The VA has been under investigation in the past but this audit was released after hundreds of troubling interviews with current and former employees who said the Oklahoma's VA culture was hurting patients. 

According to one interview with an employee, the department had a negative, secretive and dysfunctional environment that was run by "lies, deceit and secrets."

State Auditor Gary Jones found those kinds of working conditions has led to high turnover rates and a decline in the quality of care for veterans. Some employees even suggest the department's environment has led to an increase in the number of patient deaths. 

"It's an issue at the top. It has to do with management, central management more than anything," said Gary Jones. 

"There is a feeling of mistrust throughout the entire department. We think it was a negative impact on patient care," Jones added. 

The VA's office did respond to the audit saying in a statement ,"We are presently reviewing the State Auditor's report. Where matters of significance have been raised, we look forward to taking the appropriate corrective action."

The problems at the VA echo similar problems at other state agencies like the departments of health and tourism where poor morale and toxic work cultures eventually led to the uncovering of financial problems. The audit also shows the same kinds of issues happening at the national level where there have been calls to reform the agency for years.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Wildfire Reported Near Midwest City

    Wildfire Reported Near Midwest City

    A wildfire was reported Thursday afternoon near Midwest City. 

    More >>

    A wildfire was reported Thursday afternoon near Midwest City. 

    More >>

  • Preseason Coaches Poll Released: OU 5th, OSU 25th

    Preseason Coaches Poll Released: OU 5th, OSU 25th

    The preseason college football poll was released Thursday. Here's a first look at where the Oklahoma Sooners and Oklahoma State Cowboys are ranked: 1 Alabama (61) 2 Clemson (3) 3 Ohio St (1) 4 UGA 5 OU 6 UW 7 Wisconsin 8 Miami 9 PSU 10 Auburn 11 ND 12 Michigan St 13 Stanford 14 Michigan 15 USC 16 TCU 17 VT 18 Miss St 19 FSU 20 WVU 21 Texas 22 Boise St 23 UCF 24 LSU 25 Oklahoma State

    More >>

    The preseason college football poll was released Thursday. Here's a first look at where the Oklahoma Sooners and Oklahoma State Cowboys are ranked: 1 Alabama (61) 2 Clemson (3) 3 Ohio St (1) 4 UGA 5 OU 6 UW 7 Wisconsin 8 Miami 9 PSU 10 Auburn 11 ND 12 Michigan St 13 Stanford 14 Michigan 15 USC 16 TCU 17 VT 18 Miss St 19 FSU 20 WVU 21 Texas 22 Boise St 23 UCF 24 LSU 25 Oklahoma State

    More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.