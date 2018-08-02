Muskogee County crash kills driver of horse-drawn carriage

WARNER, Okla. (AP) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the 72-year-old driver of a horse-drawn carriage has died in a collision with an SUV in Muskogee County.

Troopers say carriage driver Billy Rogers was pronounced dead at the scene of Wednesday's crash southwest of Warner. They say Rogers suffered extensive injuries to his head and body in the crash.

The patrol says the collision occurred at about 3:11 p.m. on U.S. Highway 266 when a westbound SUV ran into Rogers' westbound carriage. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

Troopers say the cause of the collision is under investigation.

