Catoosa Man Arrested For Threatening To 'Destroy A Mail Carrier'

A Catoosa man was arrested after threatening to “destroy a mail carrier.”

According to an arrest report, James Pinkerton sent an email threat to Catoosa County, Georgia, but referenced Rogers County sheriff, Scott Walton.

The report says Pinkerton threatened to put a 12-gauge device in a mailbox to destroy a mail carrier. The report also says Pinkerton said they needed to transfer $5,000 to a PayPal account and that three days after the threat was sent “the device will be placed and a mail carrier will be erased.”

The IP address led investigators to Pinkerton’s Catoosa home where he was interviewed and admitted to sending the threat.

Police said Pinkerton was mad because he tried to mail a package of gold worth and insured for $5,000 but it was stolen from his mailbox. He said the post office wouldn’t investigate or pay him back.

Pinkerton is in the Rogers County Jail.