Video shows Detroit cop beating naked woman in hospital

Thursday, August 2 2018 1:18 PM EDT2018-08-02 17:18:36 GMT
(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File). FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2018, file photo, state Rep. Craig Fitzhugh, D-Ripley, participates in a gubernatorial candidate forum in Nashville, Tenn. While the two leading Democrats have been cordial in their race for their...
Four candidates fighting over who is more devoted to President Donald Trump face off in Republican primary for Tennessee governor.More >>
Four candidates fighting over who is more devoted to President Donald Trump face off in Republican primary for Tennessee governor.More >>
Thursday, August 2 2018 1:17 PM EDT2018-08-02 17:17:34 GMT
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook said it has uncovered “sophisticated” efforts, possibly linked to Russia, to influence U.S. politics on its platf...
CHANGE: Facebook stunned organizers of a protest against white supremacy when it disabled their Washington event's page this week, saying it and other pages had been created by "bad actors" misusing the social...More >>
CHANGE: Facebook stunned organizers of a protest against white supremacy when it disabled their Washington event's page this week, saying it and other pages had been created by "bad actors" misusing the social media platform.More >>
Thursday, August 2 2018 1:16 PM EDT2018-08-02 17:16:53 GMT
(AP Photo/Noah Berger). Flames consume a home as the River Fire tears though Lakeport, Calif., on Tuesday, July 31, 2018.
Wildfires scorching Northern California from the Gold Country to the fringes of Yosemite National Park are also burning through the state's firefighting budget even as they devour homes and lives.More >>
Wildfires scorching Northern California from the Gold Country to the fringes of Yosemite National Park are also burning through the state's firefighting budget even as they devour homes and lives.More >>
Thursday, August 2 2018 1:16 PM EDT2018-08-02 17:16:37 GMT
Worried by the prospect of a reconfigured Supreme Court, abortion-rights advocates are intensifying efforts to ensure access to abortion for women who might be affected by a new wave of bans and restrictions.More >>
Worried by the prospect of a reconfigured Supreme Court, abortion-rights advocates are intensifying efforts to ensure access to abortion for women who might be affected by a new wave of bans and restrictions.More >>
Thursday, August 2 2018 1:16 PM EDT2018-08-02 17:16:30 GMT
(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, file photo, Papa John's founder and CEO John Schnatter attends a meeting in Louisville, Ky. Schnatter says the pizza chain needs him back as its public face, and that it was a...
AP Interview: Papa John's founder says he should return as the chain's public face.More >>
AP Interview: Papa John's founder says he should return as the chain's public face.More >>
Thursday, August 2 2018 1:16 PM EDT2018-08-02 17:16:16 GMT
A U.S. appeals court says President Donald Trump's executive order threatening to withhold funding from "sanctuary cities" that limit cooperation with immigration authorities is unconstitutional.More >>
A U.S. appeals court says President Donald Trump's executive order threatening to withhold funding from "sanctuary cities" that limit cooperation with immigration authorities is unconstitutional.More >>
Thursday, August 2 2018 1:15 PM EDT2018-08-02 17:15:53 GMT
(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Vice President Mike Pence and Navy Rear Adm. Jon Kreitz, deputy director of the POW/MIA Accounting Agency, right, watch as military members carry transfer cases from a C-17 at a ceremony marking the arrival of the remains believ...
The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii.More >>
The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii.More >>
DETROIT (AP) - A Detroit police officer has been suspended after cellphone video emerged showing him beating a naked, unarmed woman inside an emergency room triage unit as three other officers restrained her.
The video posted on WJBK-TV's website shows the male officer punching the woman about a dozen times on Wednesday at Detroit Receiving Hospital.
She can be heard shouting a threat at someone before the officers grabbed her and one punched her.
Police Chief James Craig told reporters Thursday that the woman appeared to be suffering from some mental issue and had already spat on hospital workers and bitten a security worker before she tried to bite the officer who hit her.
The department has launched a criminal investigation.
The woman and the officer who hit her are black. At least two of the other officers are black, including a female officer.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and
information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.