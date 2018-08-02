Active Shooter Situation Reported At Ohio Air Force Base

There is the report of an active shooter on the grounds of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, CBS News has confirmed.

The Wright-Patterson Air Force Base stated via Twitter that they were responding to "a reported incident" at about 12:40 p.m. EDT Thursday.

The incident is centered at the Air Force base’s hospital, near Dayton, Ohio.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said via Twitter it’s among several agencies responding to reports of an active shooter.

Stacey Geiger in the base’s public affairs office said the base was on lockdown but she had no other information to release.

Local police were directing traffic away from the base.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and local police also had officers at the base that has about 27,000 civilian employees and military personnel.

At approximately 12:40 p.m., base emergency responders (security forces, fire department) responded to a reported Active Shooter incident at the base hospital.



Base personnel have been directed to shelter in place until the incident is investigated — Wright-Patterson AFB (@WrightPattAFB) August 2, 2018

Our first priority in any emergency incident is to protect the men and women at Wright-Patt. Our base security forces defenders and fire department personnel are trained to quickly assess situations and take necessary action. An investigation is under way. — Wright-Patterson AFB (@WrightPattAFB) August 2, 2018

WDTN reports that a man has barricaded himself on the fourth floor of the base hospital. The Ohio State Highway Patrol and local police were sending personnel to the base, AP reported.

At approximately 12:40 p.m. today, base emergency responders, including security forces and fire department, responded to a reported incident in building 830, the Wright-Patt Hospital. There are no additional details at this time. Information will be released as it is available — Wright-Patterson AFB (@WrightPattAFB) August 2, 2018

The sprawling base is near Dayton in southwest Ohio.