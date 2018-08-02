911 call amid training at base sets off active shooter fears

Tiffany Haddish is feeling very recharged these days _ thanks to her new car. The comedian is enjoying her Tesla Model X, a high-end electric vehicle that was a gift from Tyler Perry

Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forest

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii

A police officer is in the hospital after being critically wounded in a shootout in Colorado.

The man accused of swiping a shark from a San Antonio-area aquarium says he did so because he was concerned about the sea creature's wellbeing.

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Vice President Mike Pence and Navy Rear Adm. Jon Kreitz, deputy director of the POW/MIA Accounting Agency, right, watch as military members carry transfer cases from a C-17 at a ceremony marking the arrival of the remains believ...

Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller's sliding positions last year on a long-held GOP promise to repeal Obamacare are providing plenty of fodder for Democrats hoping to stymie his re-election.

Worried by the prospect of a reconfigured Supreme Court, abortion-rights advocates are intensifying efforts to ensure access to abortion for women who might be affected by a new wave of bans and restrictions.

CHANGE: Facebook stunned organizers of a protest against white supremacy when it disabled their Washington event's page this week, saying it and other pages had been created by "bad actors" misusing the social media platform.

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook said it has uncovered “sophisticated” efforts, possibly linked to Russia, to influence U.S. politics on its platf...

Wildfires scorching Northern California from the Gold Country to the fringes of Yosemite National Park are also burning through the state's firefighting budget even as they devour homes and lives.

A Detroit police officer has been suspended after cellphone video emerged showing him beating a naked, unarmed woman inside an emergency room triage unit as three other officers restrained her.

Federal authorities say they're responding to reports of an active shooter at an Air Force base in Ohio, and the base is on lockdown.

AP Interview: Papa John's founder says he should return as the chain's public face.

(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, file photo, Papa John's founder and CEO John Schnatter attends a meeting in Louisville, Ky. Schnatter says the pizza chain needs him back as its public face, and that it was a...

By DAN SEWELL

Associated Press

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - An Air Force base in Ohio said there was not an active shooter incident Thursday, just hours after authorities in armored vehicles and unmarked cars swarmed the base amid reports of a shooter its medical center.

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base said in a statement that someone called 911 during a training exercise that included an active shooter scenario at a separate location. The caller thought there was an incident occurring within the base hospital, sending security forces to the scene where they began searching the entire hospital, the statement said.

While trying to get inside a locked door, a security team member shot his firearm to open the door, the statement said.

Wright-Patterson tweeted that emergency units responded to a "reported incident" around 12:40 p.m. An hour later, they said it was a reported active shooter incident and personnel were instructed to shelter in place on the sprawling base.

Video from outside of the hospital showed service members and others standing outside the building later in the afternoon. Some had come out with their hands in the air.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said via Twitter it was among several agencies responding.

Local police directed traffic away from the base, which is Ohio's largest single-site employer with more than 27,000 civilian employees and military personnel. The Ohio State Highway Patrol and local police also had officers at the base.

The base was the site where the Dayton Peace Accords were finalized in 1995, an international peace agreement that ended the war in Bosnia.

