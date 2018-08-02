Public School Funding Measure Placed On Nov. Ballot - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

OKLAHOMA CITY -

A public school funding measure will be up to the voters in November.

State Question 801 would allow school districts to use property tax revenue for operational costs such as teacher pay. As of now, those funds are primarily used for building funds. 

Gov. Mary Fallin issued the election proclamation Thursday and voters will decide on this question on Nov. 6.

If State Question 801 passes, school boards will be allowed to use existing property tax funds to use in the classroom, such as teacher pay and textbooks, without raising taxes. 

Only a simple majority is needed for this state question to pass.

Fallin may sign other election proclamations for state questions for the November ballot. Her deadline for other election proclamations to make the Nov. 6 ballot is Aug. 27. 

