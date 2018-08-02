New Downtown Iron Gate Facility To Be Bigger And Better

Tulsa's largest soup kitchen, Iron Gate, is moving to a bigger and better location in the heart of downtown Tulsa, after serving more than 200,000 meals last year.

Board members dug in today at Tulsa's largest soup kitchen and pantry.

"It's been a long winding road filled with bumps to get here, but we're just overjoyed," said Iron Gate Board President Shane Saunders.

Iron Gate has been feeding those in need since 1978. Starting out at Trinity Episcopal Church and now moving here, close to the Day Center and Salvation Army.

"It just makes sense to locate our services here as well. It's a beautiful piece of property and so we're really pleased with the result," said Saunders.

Saunders says they'll offer everything they did before and hopefully more in the future.

"We'll still offer our daily community meal, our grocery pantry, and our kids' packs."

He hopes the new Iron Gate will be an inspiration to other soup kitchens across the country.

"It was important for us to design, not the Taj Mahal, but something that would be the envy of other cities, that would come here to see how we do it in Tulsa," said Saunders.

Saunders says they hope to open a year from now.