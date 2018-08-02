New Downtown Iron Gate Facility To Be Bigger And Better - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

New Downtown Iron Gate Facility To Be Bigger And Better

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa's largest soup kitchen, Iron Gate, is moving to a bigger and better location in the heart of downtown Tulsa, after serving more than 200,000 meals last year.

Board members dug in today at Tulsa's largest soup kitchen and pantry.

08/02/2018 Related Story: Tulsa's Iron Gate Breaks Ground At Downtown Location

"It's been a long winding road filled with bumps to get here, but we're just overjoyed," said Iron Gate Board President Shane Saunders.

Iron Gate has been feeding those in need since 1978. Starting out at Trinity Episcopal Church and now moving here, close to the Day Center and Salvation Army.

"It just makes sense to locate our services here as well. It's a beautiful piece of property and so we're really pleased with the result," said Saunders.

Saunders says they'll offer everything they did before and hopefully more in the future.

"We'll still offer our daily community meal, our grocery pantry, and our kids' packs."

He hopes the new Iron Gate will be an inspiration to other soup kitchens across the country.

"It was important for us to design, not the Taj Mahal, but something that would be the envy of other cities, that would come here to see how we do it in Tulsa," said Saunders.

Saunders says they hope to open a year from now.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.