Baby sitters accused of beatings, severe abuse over 6 days

Tiffany Haddish is feeling very recharged these days _ thanks to her new car. The comedian is enjoying her Tesla Model X, a high-end electric vehicle that was a gift from Tyler Perry

Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forest

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii

Southern California prosecutors say a man charged with the murder of a University of Pennsylvania student carried out the killing because the victim was gay.

Surgeons have amputated the legs and hands of a Wisconsin man who contracted a rare blood infection most likely from a dog lick.

Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller's sliding positions last year on a long-held GOP promise to repeal Obamacare are providing plenty of fodder for Democrats hoping to stymie his re-election.

Worried by the prospect of a reconfigured Supreme Court, abortion-rights advocates are intensifying efforts to ensure access to abortion for women who might be affected by a new wave of bans and restrictions.

CHANGE: Facebook stunned organizers of a protest against white supremacy when it disabled their Washington event's page this week, saying it and other pages had been created by "bad actors" misusing the social media platform.

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook said it has uncovered “sophisticated” efforts, possibly linked to Russia, to influence U.S. politics on its platf...

Wildfires scorching Northern California from the Gold Country to the fringes of Yosemite National Park are also burning through the state's firefighting budget even as they devour homes and lives.

A young Connecticut woman didn't want to ever lose the autograph she got from Tom Brady, so she turned it into a permanent tattoo.

Police say a couple baby-sitting children for six days forced a girl to drink dog urine, knocked her brother unconscious and caused them injuries that required hospitalization.

(Bradford County Correctional Facility via AP). This undated photo provided by the Bradford County Correctional Facility in Troy, Pa., shows Shyann Marie Hills, of Towanda, Pa., arrested Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, and charged with dozens of crimes includ...

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said the Trump administration's efforts to weaken car fuel standards would imperil the state's efforts to curb greenhouse gases and clean up some of the nation's most polluted air.

(AP Photo/Brian Melley). California Attorney General Xavier Becerra speaks at UCLA about his efforts to fight the Trump administration's proposal to weaken car efficiency fuel standards in Los Angeles on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. Deputy Attorney General ...

A police officer is in the hospital after being critically wounded in a shootout in Colorado.

(Bradford County Correctional Facility via AP). This undated photo provided by the Bradford County Correctional Facility in Troy, Pa., shows Jakayo Scott Frye, of Towanda, Pa., arrested Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, and charged with dozens of crimes includi...

By MARK SCOLFORO

Associated Press

A couple baby-sitting four children subjected at least two of them to physical and psychological terror over six days, making a girl drink dog urine, knocking out her brother and inflicting beatings that left visible injuries and required their hospitalization, police said.

Jakayo Scott Frye and Shyann Marie Hills, both 22, were charged Wednesday in Pennsylvania with dozens of crimes, including aggravated assault, false imprisonment, unlawful restraint and child endangerment.

Police said the victims' mother paid Frye and Hills $100 to watch her four children - while she vacationed in North Carolina for a week in late July - at a house trailer in the town of Rome, near the New York border.

A 9-year-old girl appeared to suffer the worst abuse, including being tied to a cabinet by the wrists until her hands turned purple and being forced to lick her own urine from a wooden floor after she was not allowed to use the bathroom for an extended period, police said.

When her mother picked her up on July 27, police said, the girl complained of an aching back, said she felt as if she was about to pass out, was heavily bruised and showed difficulty walking. An ambulance was summoned, and the hospital called police.

A nurse told investigators the girl suffered a possible ankle sprain, was dehydrated and showed severe injury or stress to her muscle tissue. A police investigator observed bruising all over both children's bodies, including the girl's "extremely swollen and red" ears.

One of her sisters said the girl was picked up repeatedly by the ears.

The mother told police Frye and Hills explained the bruises by telling her the children had been throwing themselves against a wall and that a dog crate had fallen on the 9-year-old.

Frye and Hills were both jailed. His bail was set at $750,000 and hers at $500,000. No lawyer was listed for them in court records.

Investigators learned the harrowing allegations in interviews with the two children, their two sisters and another child, a 14-year-old boy.

They recounted how the girl was forced to run in place with a 5-gallon jug tied to her body, and to hold a "plank" position while nails would puncture her feet if she moved.

The girl was also kept awake for 24 hours, on some days she wasn't fed at all, and she was tied to a dog crate by her waist and hands, police said.

Her 8-year-old sister said the girl was forced to drink dog urine through a straw, police wrote.

The 9-year-old girl told an interviewer "they treated the dogs better" than they treated her and her brother, according to the arrest affidavit. She recounted that Frye threatened her to keep quiet about his alleged attacks or "he would 'come for her,'" police said.

The child told police she was tied up because she was crying for her mother, and was being abused. She said her head was "smashed" against a bedroom door and the refrigerator "numerous times," police wrote. Frye and Hills are accused of beating children with their fists, a metal stove handle and a belt.

Frye stood on the back of the 7-year-old boy while he was in a "push up" position until he passed out, police alleged, and a 10-year-old sister told investigators "they woke him up by putting his head under water."

The couple allegedly had the 14-year-old boy beat up the 7-year-old boy, police also said.

Court records list Frye and Hills as residents of Rome and of Towanda, a neighboring town. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 14.

