Man's Body Found On Roadside In West Siloam Springs

A man's mangled body has been found on the side of the road in West Siloam Springs, Oklahoma.

Police found the body early Thursday morning near Highway 412 about 5 miles west of the Arkansas border.

Police said the first call came in between 4:45 and 5:30 Thursday morning.

People reported they had hit something in the road. Police arrived on scene and found a man's mangled body.

After speaking with people from several vehicles, police said the people had originally thought they had run over a deer. Police do not know if foul play is involved.

They hope fingerprints or DNA will help identify who the man is.

Police are asking for the public’s help. If you know anything you’re asked to contact police, OHP or OSBI.