Broken Arrow Police Looking For Credit Card Thief

Broken Arrow Police are looking for the thief who stole credit cards from an elderly man.

Police say a man offered to do roof repairs for a homeowner who agreed to the work. But the next thing he knew someone else was using his credit cards."

Detectives say they obtained security photo of the suspect from the Broken Arrow Target.

"The suspect left and then shortly after the victim had noticed that there had been charges on his various credit card accounts," said Officer James Koch

Police say the man offered the roof repairs and then came back a few days later claiming the work was done and wanted to be paid. They say he took the check and the wallet and left.

"We do have a vehicle description. It is a late model Ram pickup truck. Maroon in color," said Officer Koch.

BAPD says it's important people stay aware of potential scams like this in your area.

"If you don't need any work done around your house. If you know that there is nothing that needs to be done and someone comes and offers to fix something for you don't let him," said Officer Koch

If you know the man or anything about this case call Broken Arrow police.