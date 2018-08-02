Broken Arrow Police Looking For Credit Card Thief - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Broken Arrow Police Looking For Credit Card Thief

Posted: Updated:
By: Reagan Ledbetter, News On 6
Connect
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

Broken Arrow Police are looking for the thief who stole credit cards from an elderly man.

Police say a man offered to do roof repairs for a homeowner who agreed to the work. But the next thing he knew someone else was using his credit cards."

Detectives say they obtained security photo of the suspect from the Broken Arrow Target.

"The suspect left and then shortly after the victim had noticed that there had been charges on his various credit card accounts," said Officer James Koch

Police say the man offered the roof repairs and then came back a few days later claiming the work was done and wanted to be paid. They say he took the check and the wallet and left.

"We do have a vehicle description. It is a late model Ram pickup truck. Maroon in color," said Officer Koch.

BAPD says it's important people stay aware of potential scams like this in your area.

"If you don't need any work done around your house. If you know that there is nothing that needs to be done and someone comes and offers to fix something for you don't let him," said Officer Koch

If you know the man or anything about this case call Broken Arrow police.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.