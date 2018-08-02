Police called on black student eating lunch at Smith College - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Police called on black student eating lunch at Smith College

Posted: Updated:

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts college president is apologizing after campus police were called to investigate a black student quietly eating her lunch in a common room.

Smith College President Kathleen McCartney says in a letter Thursday the college is hiring a "third-party investigator" to review the incident and that every Smith staff member will undergo mandatory anti-bias training.

Officials say an employee at the Northampton college called 911 Tuesday to report someone appeared "out of place" in the building.

The school says there was nothing suspicious. McCartney has apologized to the undergraduate student, who is a teaching assistant this summer.

The woman who has identified herself as the student posted on Facebook that it was outrageous she couldn't eat her lunch in peace.

She added: "All I did was be black."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.