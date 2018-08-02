Police called on black student eating lunch at Smith College

Thursday, August 2 2018 7:24 PM EDT2018-08-02 23:24:31 GMT
(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File). FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2018, file photo, state Rep. Craig Fitzhugh, D-Ripley, participates in a gubernatorial candidate forum in Nashville, Tenn. While the two leading Democrats have been cordial in their race for their...
Four candidates fighting over who is more devoted to President Donald Trump face off in Republican primary for Tennessee governor.More >>
Four candidates fighting over who is more devoted to President Donald Trump face off in Republican primary for Tennessee governor.More >>
Thursday, August 2 2018 7:19 PM EDT2018-08-02 23:19:00 GMT
(AP Photo/Casper Star-Tribune, Ryan Dorgan, file). FILE--In this Jan. 9, 2014, file photo, a shovel loads haulers with coal at Cloud Peak Energy's Antelope Mine north of Douglas, Wyo. A federal judge in Montana has given the Trump administration until ...
A federal judge in Montana has given the Trump administration until late 2019 to analyze reduced mining in the nation's most productive coal fields as a way to fight climate change.More >>
A federal judge in Montana has given the Trump administration until late 2019 to analyze reduced mining in the nation's most productive coal fields as a way to fight climate change.More >>
Thursday, August 2 2018 7:18 PM EDT2018-08-02 23:18:57 GMT
(AP Photo/Noah Berger). Flames consume a home as the River Fire tears though Lakeport, Calif., on Tuesday, July 31, 2018.
Wildfires scorching Northern California from the Gold Country to the fringes of Yosemite National Park are also burning through the state's firefighting budget even as they devour homes and lives.More >>
Wildfires scorching Northern California from the Gold Country to the fringes of Yosemite National Park are also burning through the state's firefighting budget even as they devour homes and lives.More >>
Thursday, August 2 2018 7:18 PM EDT2018-08-02 23:18:48 GMT
(Texas Department of Public Safety/Houston Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Houston Police Department shows Joseph James Pappas. Authorities on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, identified a man who they believe gunned down one of f...
Friends and neighbors of a Houston man accused of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors say much of the suspect's life was a mystery to them.More >>
Friends and neighbors of a Houston man accused of killing one of former President George H.W. Bush's doctors say much of the suspect's life was a mystery to them.More >>
Thursday, August 2 2018 7:18 PM EDT2018-08-02 23:18:44 GMT
Worried by the prospect of a reconfigured Supreme Court, abortion-rights advocates are intensifying efforts to ensure access to abortion for women who might be affected by a new wave of bans and restrictions.More >>
Worried by the prospect of a reconfigured Supreme Court, abortion-rights advocates are intensifying efforts to ensure access to abortion for women who might be affected by a new wave of bans and restrictions.More >>
Thursday, August 2 2018 7:18 PM EDT2018-08-02 23:18:36 GMT
(AP Photo/Brian Melley). California Attorney General Xavier Becerra speaks at UCLA about his efforts to fight the Trump administration's proposal to weaken car efficiency fuel standards in Los Angeles on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. Deputy Attorney General ...
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said the Trump administration's efforts to weaken car fuel standards would imperil the state's efforts to curb greenhouse gases and clean up some of the nation's most...More >>
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said the Trump administration's efforts to weaken car fuel standards would imperil the state's efforts to curb greenhouse gases and clean up some of the nation's most polluted air.More >>
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts college president is apologizing after campus police were called to investigate a black student quietly eating her lunch in a common room.
Smith College President Kathleen McCartney says in a letter Thursday the college is hiring a "third-party investigator" to review the incident and that every Smith staff member will undergo mandatory anti-bias training.
Officials say an employee at the Northampton college called 911 Tuesday to report someone appeared "out of place" in the building.
The school says there was nothing suspicious. McCartney has apologized to the undergraduate student, who is a teaching assistant this summer.
The woman who has identified herself as the student posted on Facebook that it was outrageous she couldn't eat her lunch in peace.
She added: "All I did was be black."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and
information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.