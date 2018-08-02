Tulsa Woman Warns Others After Online Sale Turns To Theft

Broken Arrow Police are looking for the thief who stole credit cards from an elderly man. Police say a man offered to do roof repairs for a homeowner who agreed to the work.More >>
Broken Arrow Police are looking for the thief who stole credit cards from an elderly man. Police say a man offered to do roof repairs for a homeowner who agreed to the work.More >>
You can open Facebook and scroll through an endless list of items for sale. It's a chance for someone to make a quick buck, but also a place where crooks look to potentially rip people off.More >>
You can open Facebook and scroll through an endless list of items for sale. It's a chance for someone to make a quick buck, but also a place where crooks look to potentially rip people off.More >>
How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.
What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on