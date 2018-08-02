US wants ACLU to take lead on reuniting separated families

Tiffany Haddish is feeling very recharged these days _ thanks to her new car. The comedian is enjoying her Tesla Model X, a high-end electric vehicle that was a gift from Tyler Perry

Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forest

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii

A western New York man accused of leaving threatening voicemails for two members of Congress has been arrested.

Surgeons have amputated the legs and hands of a Wisconsin man who contracted a rare blood infection most likely from a dog lick.

Worried by the prospect of a reconfigured Supreme Court, abortion-rights advocates are intensifying efforts to ensure access to abortion for women who might be affected by a new wave of bans and restrictions.

Wildfires scorching Northern California from the Gold Country to the fringes of Yosemite National Park are also burning through the state's firefighting budget even as they devour homes and lives.

(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, file photo, Papa John's founder and CEO John Schnatter attends a meeting in Louisville, Ky. Schnatter says the pizza chain needs him back as its public face, and that it was a...

Former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen has won the Democratic nomination for an open U.S. Senate that Democrats see as critical to their hopes of taking control of the Senate.

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File). FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2018, file photo, state Rep. Craig Fitzhugh, D-Ripley, participates in a gubernatorial candidate forum in Nashville, Tenn. While the two leading Democrats have been cordial in their race for their...

Police in suburban Denver say officers told an armed homeowner to drop his gun five times before fatally shooting the 73-year-old who had killed an intruder attacking his grandson.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Nicholas Metz, chief of the Aurora, Colo., Police Department, talks during a news conference about an officer-involved shooting of a homeowner during a news conference Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in Aurora, Colo. The homeowner ...

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said the Trump administration's efforts to weaken car fuel standards would imperil the state's efforts to curb greenhouse gases and clean up some of the nation's most polluted air.

(AP Photo/Brian Melley). California Attorney General Xavier Becerra speaks at UCLA about his efforts to fight the Trump administration's proposal to weaken car efficiency fuel standards in Los Angeles on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. Deputy Attorney General ...

Four candidates fighting over who is more devoted to President Donald Trump face off in Republican primary for Tennessee governor.

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File). FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2018, file photo, state Rep. Craig Fitzhugh, D-Ripley, participates in a gubernatorial candidate forum in Nashville, Tenn. While the two leading Democrats have been cordial in their race for their...

Two of the first states to broadly legalize marijuana took different approaches to regulation that left Oregon with a vast oversupply and Colorado with a well-balanced market.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, file photograph, a marijuana plant is shown as it is grown at the Colorado Harvest Company in Denver. A new report released Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, by the state of Colorado sug...

(AP Photo/Matt York, file). FILE - In this July 26, 2018, file photo, a child holds the hand of a Lutheran Social Services worker as she looks back to a man as they arrive at Lutheran Social Services in Phoenix. The Trump administration and the America...

By ELLIOT SPAGAT

Associated Press

SAN DIEGO (AP) - The Trump administration and the American Civil Liberties Union on Thursday revealed widely divergent plans on how to reunite hundreds of immigrant children with parents who have been deported since the families were separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

President Donald Trump's administration puts the onus on the ACLU, asking that the organization use its "considerable resources" to find parents in their home countries, predominantly Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. The U.S. Justice Department said in a court filing that the State Department has begun talks with foreign governments on how the administration may be able to aid the effort.

The ACLU, which sued on behalf of separated parents, called for the government to take "significant and prompt steps" to find the parents on its own.

"Plaintiffs have made clear that they will do whatever they can to help locate the deported parents, but emphasize that the government must bear the ultimate burden of finding the parents," the ACLU said in a filing. "Not only was it the government's unconstitutional separation practices that led to the crisis, but the United States government has far more resources."

A decision on how to bridge the differences falls to U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw, who has ordered that more than 2,500 children be reunited with their families. He was scheduled to speak with both sides in a conference call Friday.

As of July 26, 431 children whose parents were outside the country were in the custody of the U.S. Health and Human Services Department.

The ACLU said it takes "a degree of detective work" to track down contact information for deported parents, some of whom may be hiding from persecutors.

The group said the government provided home-country addresses in U.S. immigration databases with no useful information for about 120 parents. Other addresses had limited use - for example, some had "calle sin nombre" ("street without a name") or six addresses connected to one Honduran child, all in the Mexican city of San Luis Potosi.

The proposals from both sides come a week after a court-imposed deadline to reunite more than 2,500 children who were separated from their families at the border.

The government said last week that it had returned all 1,800-plus children to parents and sponsors "eligible" for reunification. But it said more than 700 adults were not eligible because they were in their home countries, have been released from immigration custody, had red flags for criminal records or other reasons, chose not to be reunited, or were still being reviewed.

Sabraw ordered the government to submit written updates every Thursday, indicating he plans to keep a close watch on the still-separated families. Each update will be followed by a telephone call the next day with both sides.

In late June, Sabraw set deadlines of July 10 to reunify dozens of children under 5 with their families and July 26 to reunify children 5 and older.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.