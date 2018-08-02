The Latest: Blackburn embraces Trump in claiming victory - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

The Latest: Blackburn embraces Trump in claiming victory

    Thursday, August 2 2018 10:16 PM EDT2018-08-03 02:16:53 GMT
    Former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen has won the Democratic nomination for an open U.S. Senate that Democrats see as critical to their hopes of taking control of the Senate.More >>
    Two of the first states to broadly legalize marijuana took different approaches to regulation that left Oregon with a vast oversupply and Colorado with a well-balanced market.More >>
    The Trump administration and the American Civil Liberties Union are proposing widely divergent plans on how to reunite hundreds of children with their deported parents after being separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.More >>
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Latest on the Tennessee primary election (all times local):

9 p.m.

U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn is strongly embracing President Donald Trump as she claims the Republican nomination for Tennessee's open U.S. Senate seat.

At her primary victory party Thursday, Blackburn said Tennesseans want someone who will support the president and help him finish the agenda they elected him to implement.

She says securing the nation's borders is crucial to stop human trafficking and gangs. She also railed against sanctuary cities.

Blackburn will face former Gov. Phil Bredesen. Bredesen rallied his supporters Thursday by telling them he'd be "the best damn senator you ever sent up to Washington."

___

8:50 p.m.

Former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean has won the Democratic primary in the open race for Tennessee governor.

Dean defeated state House Minority Leader Craig Fitzhugh on Thursday in a race to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Bill Haslam.

Dean had a huge advantage in campaign cash, outspending Fitzhugh $4.4 million to $984,800. The race was mostly cordial.

Dean has run as a moderate who says he'll work across the aisle.

Democrats have a tough path to statewide success in Tennessee, where they need to attract moderate Republicans and independents in a state that favored President Donald Trump by 26 percentage points in 2016.

Dean even quoted Ronald Reagan in a Democratic debate.

He faces the winner of a four-way GOP primary that cost more than $45 million.

___

8:12 p.m.

U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn has won the Republican nomination in Tennessee's open U.S. Senate race.

Blackburn easily advanced past minimal opposition in Thursday's primary. She and Democratic former Gov. Phil Bredesen have long looked past the primary to an expected general election matchup.

The race holds major implications for Democrats' chances for overturning the 51-49 Republican Senate majority. Polls have shown a close contest for the seat currently held by retiring Republican Sen. Bob Corker.

Blackburn could become the first female U.S. senator elected by Tennessee voters. She calls herself a "hardcore, card-carrying Tennessee conservative" who would fight for President Donald Trump's agenda.

Bredesen is running as an independent thinker who says he will work with Trump when his ideas make sense for Tennessee and oppose him when they don't.

___

8:10 p.m.

Former Tennessee Gov. Phil Bredesen has won the Democratic nomination for an open U.S. Senate that Democrats see as critical to their hopes of taking control of the Senate.

Bredesen blew past nominal opposition in Thursday's primary, as expected. He and Republican U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn have been eying a November head-to-head matchup for months.

The race holds major implications for Democrats' chances for overturning the 51-49 Republican Senate majority. Polls have shown a close contest for the seat currently held by retiring Republican Sen. Bob Corker.

Bredesen is running as an independent thinker who says he will work with President Donald Trump when his ideas make sense for Tennessee and oppose the president when they don't.

Blackburn has billed herself as a "hardcore, card-carrying Tennessee conservative" who would fight for Trump's agenda in the Senate.

___

1 a.m.

Four candidates who have spent tens of millions of dollars of their own wealth fighting over who is more devoted to President Donald Trump are facing off in the Republican primary for Tennessee governor.

Meanwhile, former Democratic Gov. Phil Bredesen and Republican U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn face only nominal primary opposition in their race to replace retiring Republican Sen. Bob Corker.

The contest to succeed popular term-limited Republican Gov. Bill Haslam has attracted four leading Republicans. They include U.S. Rep. Diane Black, former state economic development chief Randy Boyd, businessman Bill Lee and state House Speaker Beth Harwell. Together, they have put some $40.2 million of their own money into the race and have spent a record $45.7 million total.

In the U.S. House, three Republican seats are open.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

