Oklahoma Golf Courses Prepare For New Liquor Law

Several golf courses are pushing for harder drinks on the course. Customers can already drink beer as they play, but they want to take it up a notch.

And that could soon be a reality.

Four courses are on board with the plan. Only one Oklahoma City public golf course isn't pushing for the change.

Lincoln Park, Earlywine, Trosper and Lake Hefner golf courses already offer low-point 3.2 percent beer.

“Traditionally at public golf course we do have a serial malt beverage license, a low-point beer license. What we’re trying to do is make sure we get geared up in anticipation of those laws changing October 1,” said Director of Park and Recreation Doug Kupper.

October 1 is when liquor laws in Oklahoma will go into effect.

Clubs that want to sell beer can get their new licenses now and will not have to get property rezoned. But when it comes to hard liquor, it’s a different story.

In order to allow liquor sales in the same manner as a restaurant, the golf courses will need to be zoned as a planned unit development. Getting that PUD zoning requires a few months to work through public meetings.

Doug Kupper says there are still some issues to work out, but he says they should be ready to sell higher point beer and wine come October 1.