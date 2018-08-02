TFD: Fire At University Club Tower Under Control

The Tulsa Fire Department responded to the scene of a fire at University Club Tower. TFD units arrived on scene reporting heaving smoke and heavy flames.

According to TFD one apartment is a complete loss, a resident was inside that apartment when the fire began and has suffered smoke inhalation injuries. The fire reportedly reached several other apartments but firefighters believe there is no long-term structural damage.

Residents were quickly evacuated as alarms rang out across the building.

"At first I thought it was a false alarm and then I went outside on the balcony to see and you know to get away from the smoke and saw smoke and ended up having to climb down to the garage floor," said resident Daniel Schluter.

Firefighters are uncertain of the cause at this time, no other injuries were reported.

This is a developing story News on 6 will update with more information as it is received.