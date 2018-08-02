El Reno Father Arrested After Toddler Dies In Hot Car

The El Reno Police Department says the father of a toddler who died in a hot car Thursday has been arrested.

Police confirmed to News 9 that the toddler's father, 33-year-old Adam Kolar, was arrested Friday. His 3-year-old son died after being found unresponsive in a parked vehicle.

NEW INFO: El Reno Police just told me they have made one arrest in regards to the toddler who died in a hot car Thursday. They confirm the man arrested was the boys father and his name is Adam Kolar. They told me a release with more information should be coming. @NEWS9 — Ashley Holden News 9 (@ashleyvholden) August 3, 2018

According to the report, emergency crews were called to the scene in the 1200 block of S. Hoff Avenue around 4:50 p.m. Thursday.

Officers immediately performed life-saving measures on the child. He was then transported to a local hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said Kolar showed signs of being intoxicated at the time of his arrest.

The investigation is ongoing.