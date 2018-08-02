El Reno Police Arrest Father Of Toddler Who Died In Hot Car - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NEWS

El Reno Police Arrest Father Of Toddler Who Died In Hot Car


By Briauna Brown, News9.com

EL RENO, Oklahoma -

The El Reno Police Department have made one arrest after a toddler died from a hot car death. 

Police confirmed to News 9 the arrest of Adam Kolar, the toddler's father. The child died after being found unresponsive in a parked vehicle.

According to the report, emergency crews were called to the scene in the 1200 block of S. Hoff Avenue around 4:50 p.m. Thursday.

Officers performed life-saving measures on the child, who has only been identified as being a white male and approximately 3-years-old. He was transported to a local hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

