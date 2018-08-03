Hearing on disclosure of school shooting suspect's education - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Hearing on disclosure of school shooting suspect's education

    •   

By CURT ANDERSON
AP Legal Affairs Writer

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - Attorneys for Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz want a judge to prevent release of details of his education records to guarantee a fair trial.

A hearing is set Friday on whether a report outlining Cruz's time in the Broward County school system should be made public. One judge has ruled the report should be released. Media organizations including The Associated Press argue it should be disclosed under Florida's broad public records laws.

This is the latest of several legal battles involving release of evidence about Cruz, such as video showing law enforcement response at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and his post-arrest statement.

Nineteen-year-old Cruz faces the death penalty if convicted of killing 17 people and wounding 17 others in the Valentine's Day attack. Cruz previously attended Stoneman Douglas.

