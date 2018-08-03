Police Arrest Two Teens In Tulsa Carjacking, Robbery - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Police Arrest Two Teens In Tulsa Carjacking, Robbery

Desiree Crowder [Tulsa County jail]
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police arrest two teens after they say one of them pointed a gun at 13-year-old and stole a car she was in Thursday afternoon.

Officers say the robbery and theft happened at the Dollar Tree store in the 9500 block of South Riverside Drive just before 3:30 p.m.

The victim who was waiting in a 2007 Honda Civic while her family was shopping at the store, told police a female teenager got into the car and began driving.  Police say 19-year-old Desiree Crowder then pointed a gun at the juvenile and ordered her to get out of the car, which the girl did.

The victim then called 911.

Police say within 30 minutes, officers located the Honda in the 4900 block of South Yale and stopped the car.  After recovering the gun used in the alleged robbery, officers arrested Crowder as well as a 15-year-old boy who was also in the car. 

Jail records show Desiree Crowder was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints of robbery with firearm and possession of stolen property.

Police say the gun had reportedly been stolen in a 2016 burglary.

