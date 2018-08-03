Jenks Schools Installs New Security Measures - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Jenks Schools Installs New Security Measures

Posted: Updated:
JENKS, Oklahoma -

With classes resuming two weeks, Jenks Public Schools is adding security features at all of its schools to keep kids safe.

The district adds secured entry ways to every school.

Each facility will also have a machine in the lobby which checks visitors' drivers licenses against a national registry before they're allowed inside.

"Anytime someone would come to the school that doesn't belong here that doesn't have a reason to be here that has intentions of doing something harmful or dangerous. We want to make that mission as challenging as possible," said , Jenks East Elementary Principal Ryan Glaze.

The district says it frequently practices emergency protocol plans with police to be prepared for an actual emergency.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.