Jenks Schools Installs New Security Measures

With classes resuming two weeks, Jenks Public Schools is adding security features at all of its schools to keep kids safe.

The district adds secured entry ways to every school.

Each facility will also have a machine in the lobby which checks visitors' drivers licenses against a national registry before they're allowed inside.

"Anytime someone would come to the school that doesn't belong here that doesn't have a reason to be here that has intentions of doing something harmful or dangerous. We want to make that mission as challenging as possible," said , Jenks East Elementary Principal Ryan Glaze.

The district says it frequently practices emergency protocol plans with police to be prepared for an actual emergency.