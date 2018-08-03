Man Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing Woman At Tulsa Apartment

Police take a man to the Tulsa County jail after they say he reportedly stabbed a woman at an apartment complex late Thursday.

He is identified as Masicleo Ohenemeng.

Police say Ohenemeng reportedly got into an argument with an elderly woman he cares for and tried to stab her, but she fought him off with her cane. They say he then stabbed the woman's daughter who was visiting.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. at the Sheridan Terrace Apartments in the 1900 block of South 68th East Avenue.

Before police arrived, officers say Ohenemeng ran outside and threw a knife at a Good Samaritan who tried to intervene.

Police say Masicleo Ohenemeng was booked into jail on three complaints of assault with a deadly weapon.