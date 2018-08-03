Oklahoma's Sales Tax Holiday Underway This Weekend - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Oklahoma's Sales Tax Holiday Underway This Weekend

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Oklahomans can shop for back-to-school without paying sales tax this weekend during the state's annual Sales Tax Holiday.

The tax-free weekend began at 12:01 a.m. Friday, August 3rd, and ends at midnight on Sunday, Aug. 5th, according to the Oklahoma Tax Commission.

Certain clothing and shoe purchases are exempt from sales tax for the holiday only.
The list of items includes:

  • Aprons
  • Baby blankets
  • Bathing suits and caps
  • Beach wear
  • Belts and suspenders
  • Coats and jackets
  • Diapers, children and adult, including disposable diapers
  • Ear muffs
  • Gloves and mittens
  • Hats and caps
  • Hosiery
  • Shirts
  • Pants and shorts
  • Lab coats
  • Neckties
  • Pantyhose
  • Rain wear
  • Sandals
  • Scarves
  • Shoes and shoe laces
  • Slippers
  • Sneakers
  • Socks and stockings
  • Underwear
  • Uniforms, athletic and non-athletic
  • Wedding apparel

Qualified items are exempt from state, city, county and local municipality sales taxes.

Retailers are required to participate and may not collect state and local sales or use tax on most footwear and clothing that are sold for less than $100 during the holiday.

A number of Tulsa area stores and shopping centers, like Woodland Hills Mall have extended their hours this weekend because of the Sales Tax Holiday.

The Oklahoma Tax Commission answers Frequently Asked Questions on its website.
 

