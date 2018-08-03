Oklahoma's Sales Tax Holiday Underway This Weekend

Oklahomans can shop for back-to-school without paying sales tax this weekend during the state's annual Sales Tax Holiday.

The tax-free weekend began at 12:01 a.m. Friday, August 3rd, and ends at midnight on Sunday, Aug. 5th, according to the Oklahoma Tax Commission.

Certain clothing and shoe purchases are exempt from sales tax for the holiday only.

The list of items includes:

Aprons

Baby blankets

Bathing suits and caps

Beach wear

Belts and suspenders

Coats and jackets

Diapers, children and adult, including disposable diapers

Ear muffs

Gloves and mittens

Hats and caps

Hosiery

Shirts

Pants and shorts

Lab coats

Neckties

Pantyhose

Rain wear

Sandals

Scarves

Shoes and shoe laces

Slippers

Sneakers

Socks and stockings

Underwear

Uniforms, athletic and non-athletic

Wedding apparel

Qualified items are exempt from state, city, county and local municipality sales taxes.

Retailers are required to participate and may not collect state and local sales or use tax on most footwear and clothing that are sold for less than $100 during the holiday.

A number of Tulsa area stores and shopping centers, like Woodland Hills Mall have extended their hours this weekend because of the Sales Tax Holiday.

The Oklahoma Tax Commission answers Frequently Asked Questions on its website.

