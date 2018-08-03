Two Juveniles In Custody, Third Still Sought After Tulsa Police Chase

Police look for a juvenile driver who crawled out of a broken window, then ran off after crashing a car during a high-speed Tulsa chase early Friday.

The chase ended near 61st and Lewis when that car hit another car.

Officers say one juvenile is in custody and another went to the hospital, but the driver ran off.

Police say just before 3 a.m., officers came across two cars at 48th and Sheridan, both checked to be stolen. One car got away, but the Tulsa Police Department's helicopter followed the other one for about 15 minutes with speeds on the ground reached 85 mph.

They say it ended when the stolen car struck an innocent driver who had just turned onto Lewis at 61st Street. Police say the innocent driver refused medical treatment.

Police say the driver and passenger in the stolen car got out through a back window, leaving a third juvenile still in the car. The two passengers were taken into custody.

Police say they are now working to track down the owner of the stolen car.