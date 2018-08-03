Tulsa Police: EMSA Ambulance Hits Car

An EMSA ambulance is involved in a crash near 31st and Mingo late Thursday.

Police tell News On 6, the ambulance driver switched lanes just before midnight, hitting a black car.

A man and woman were in that car and officers say the woman complained of back injuries.

The driver of the car ended up getting a ticket, according to police, because he didn't have a tag on the car.

Police say it appears the EMSA driver was at fault in the crash, but will look at EMSA's dashcam video as part of their investigation.