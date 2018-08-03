Recall: Vanilla Almond Breeze Almond Milk Could Contain Milk - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Recall: Vanilla Almond Breeze Almond Milk Could Contain Milk

By Laura Hendrix, News9.com
Some refrigerated Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk half-gallons are being recalled due to the possibility of them containing milk. 

HP Hood LLC announced the voluntarily recall of a limited number of half-gallon (1.89 L) cartons.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products, the company cautioned.

The product is safe to consume unless you have a milk allergy or sensitivity. To date, there has been one report of an allergic reaction. Medical treatment or hospitalization was not required, according to a news release.

Approximately 145,254 half-gallon cartons of the affected product were shipped to retailers and wholesalers in AL, AR, CT, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NJ, NY, OH, OK, PA, SC, TN, TX, VA, and WI. 

The recall only applies to the following product: refrigerated Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk with a use-by date of September 2, 2018. To identify the affected product, consumers should look for the stamped information printed as:

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H5 L1 51-4109 
USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H5 L2 51-4109 
USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H6 L1 51-4109 
USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H6 L2 51-4109

and a Universal Product Code (UPC barcode) of 41570 05621 on the side panel of the carton next to the nutrition facts. Below is a photo of the affected product and stamped information on the carton.

Consumers who purchased the product may return it to the retail location where the purchase was made for a full refund or exchange, or visit http://www.bluediamond.comto complete a web form. Consumers with questions may contact Blue Diamond at 1-800-400-1522, Monday through Friday from 9 AM – 7 PM Eastern Time.

This recall is being initiated with the knowledge of the US Food and Drug Administration.

