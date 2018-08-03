Rising winds forecast for Northern California wildfire zones - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Rising winds forecast for Northern California wildfire zones



REDDING, Calif. (AP) - Increasing winds are expected in Northern California areas where deadly and destructive wildfires are burning.

The National Weather Service has issued warnings for critical fire weather conditions Friday and Saturday as a series of dry low-pressure systems pass through the region, bringing gusts up to 35 mph (56 kph) in the afternoon.

Forecasters say highest threat areas include the so-called Carr Fire near the city of Redding and the Mendocino Complex of two fires north of San Francisco. The forecast includes extremely low humidity levels that leave vegetation ready to burn.

The 206-square-mile (533-square-kilometer) Carr Fire 100 miles south of the Oregon border is 39 percent contained after destroying 1,060 homes and many other structures. Two firefighters have died there.

New evacuations were ordered late Thursday at the Mendocino Complex.

