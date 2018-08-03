Rising winds forecast for Northern California wildfire zones

Friday, August 3 2018 10:58 AM EDT2018-08-03 14:58:28 GMT
(AP Photo/Emiliano Rodriguez Mega). In this July 27, 2018 photo, Susan Hewitt photographs a daisy-like weed known as 'shaggy soldier' and adds it to iNaturalist, the app she uses to participate in the New York City EcoFlora project. "If people could ju...
New Yorkers are helping scientists catalog the city's wild plants, one photo at a time.More >>
(AP Photo/Michael Burke). Diane Bell-Gardiner, a registered nurse at Mercy Medical Center, who lost her home in the Carr Fire, orients Christopher Smith, an RN, to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit in Redding, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. Bell-Gardin...
For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals.More >>
(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). In this Monday, July 23, 2018 photo, lobster fisherman Ernie Piton looks out from his boat Risky Business in Key Largo, in the Florida Keys. Lobster fishermen in the Florida Keys fear a trade war with China could undermine stor...
Lobster fisherman in the Florida Keys fear a trade war with China could undermine storm recovery in the island chain.More >>
(AP Photo/John Locher). In this July 30, 2018, photo, Paul Whiterock smells marijuana for sale at 420 Sahara Wellness in Las Vegas. Nevada regulators and industry insiders say the state's first year of adult-use marijuana sales has exceeded their expec...
Medical marijuana patients insist they were better off before recreational use became legal in Nevada last July, and tourists still have no place to smoke it legally, but otherwise the state's first year of...More >>
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Nicholas Metz, chief of the Aurora, Colo., Police Department, talks during a news conference about an officer-involved shooting of a homeowner during a news conference Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, in Aurora, Colo. The homeowner ...
Police in suburban Denver say officers told an armed homeowner to drop his gun five times before fatally shooting the 73-year-old who had killed an intruder attacking his grandson.More >>
(AP Photo/Brian Melley). California Attorney General Xavier Becerra speaks at UCLA about his efforts to fight the Trump administration's proposal to weaken car efficiency fuel standards in Los Angeles on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. Deputy Attorney General ...
California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said the Trump administration's efforts to weaken car fuel standards would imperil the state's efforts to curb greenhouse gases and clean up some of the nation's most...More >>
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, file photograph, a marijuana plant is shown as it is grown at the Colorado Harvest Company in Denver. A new report released Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, by the state of Colorado sug...
Two of the first states to broadly legalize marijuana took different approaches to regulation that left Oregon with a vast oversupply and Colorado with a well-balanced market.More >>
REDDING, Calif. (AP) - Increasing winds are expected in Northern California areas where deadly and destructive wildfires are burning.
The National Weather Service has issued warnings for critical fire weather conditions Friday and Saturday as a series of dry low-pressure systems pass through the region, bringing gusts up to 35 mph (56 kph) in the afternoon.
Forecasters say highest threat areas include the so-called Carr Fire near the city of Redding and the Mendocino Complex of two fires north of San Francisco. The forecast includes extremely low humidity levels that leave vegetation ready to burn.
The 206-square-mile (533-square-kilometer) Carr Fire 100 miles south of the Oregon border is 39 percent contained after destroying 1,060 homes and many other structures. Two firefighters have died there.
New evacuations were ordered late Thursday at the Mendocino Complex.
