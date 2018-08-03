WWE wrestler known as Kane wins mayor's race in Tennessee

President Donald Trump wades into Florida politics, claims shoppers need to show a photo IDs to buy groceries

Firefighters struggling to contain a destructive Northern California wildfires found themselves facing a new blaze that erupted Tuesday and drove through a rural area near a national forest

The remains of dozens of presumed American war dead are beginning their journey home decades after the end of the Korean War

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned Wednesday to Hawaii

The remains of dozens of presumed casualties of the Korean war returned to Hawaii

Identification work begins on Korean War remains now in US

National Security Adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump has directed a "vast, government-wide effort" to protect American elections after Russian attempts to interfere in 2016.

President Donald Trump is airing his many grievances against the press, calling them "the fake, fake disgusting news."

For an increasing number of Californians, wildfire season has turned into a series of life upheavals

Some of the land in Washington state where the U.S. government created much of the plutonium for the nation's nuclear arsenal will be scrubbed of radiation under a final plan reached by U.S. Department of Energy and federal and state regulators.

The Trump administration and the American Civil Liberties Union are proposing widely divergent plans on how to reunite hundreds of children with their deported parents after being separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

US, ACLU divide on how to reunify separated families

Las Vegas police are making public their final report on the shooting that killed 58 people and injured hundreds last year at a country music festival.

NASA has assigned the astronauts who will ride the first commercial capsules into orbit next year and bring human launches back to the U.S.

New Yorkers are helping scientists catalog the city's wild plants, one photo at a time.

Glenn Jacobs, the WWE wrestler known as Kane, has won the bout for mayor in Tennessee's third largest county.

A collection of photos and movies from the 1969 Woodstock music festival have been posted online.

Wife of a former Marine is being deported to Mexico after quietly living for years in Florida as an undocumented immigrant.

Protesters outside a New York City courthouse are demanding that charges be dropped against a woman who climbed the base of the Statue of Liberty on July 4.

Lobster fisherman in the Florida Keys fear a trade war with China could undermine storm recovery in the island chain.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A former WWE wrestler known as Kane has won a "no-holds-barred, last-man-standing" round, this time in the political ring.

Glenn Jacobs went by Kane in the WWE. Now the 6-foot-8, 300-pound Republican has the title of Knox County Mayor.

Jacobs runs an insurance and real estate company and was leading Democrat Linda Haney by a large margin with most of the votes counted on Thursday. The Knoxville News Sentinel reports Jacobs claimed victory at his watch party. He said some politicians responded with "pretty resounding laughter" when he announced his decision to seek the top job in Tennessee's third-largest county.

Jacobs said he doesn't normally use wrestling analogies for campaigning.

"But this professional wrestler got into a no-holds-barred, last-man-standing match, and when the bell rung, he was victorious," he said. "We were victorious."

Jacobs won a close primary in May. Those results were delayed when the county's election-reporting website crashed after a concerted cyberattack that experts deemed "malicious."

County officials said no voting data was affected, the vulnerability was fixed, and additional safeguards were put in place.

Haney ran small businesses with her husband before she retired, and was considered an underdog in the solidly Republican county.

