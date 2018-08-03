Colorado man pleads guilty in marijuana smuggling murders - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Colorado man pleads guilty in marijuana smuggling murders

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) - A 39-year-old northeastern Colorado man has pleaded guilty to his role in the October 2015 deaths of two Oklahoma men during a dispute over marijuana smuggling.

The Greeley Tribune reports Jack Larkin of Pierce pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of 23-year-old Josh Foster and 22-year-old Zach Moore of Muskogee, Oklahoma. Sentencing is set for September.

Larkin's half brother, Samuel Pinney, is serving life without parole for first-degree murder.

Investigators say Larkin, Pinney and Foster were part of a marijuana smuggling ring and that Foster tried to cut Pinney out of a deal.

Prosecutors say the shootings apparently occurred when Pinney and Larkin tried to rob Foster of $19,000 he had to buy marijuana. Foster brought his friend Moore with him.

The victims were found dead in a burning truck in Pierce.

